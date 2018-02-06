search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Travelling in KSRTC bus? Enjoy free wi-fi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NIKHIL GANGADHAR
Published Feb 6, 2018, 2:31 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 2:31 am IST
Not just Volvos, all 10K buses to be fitted with systems.
“The remaining 8,800 buses will be wi-fi enabled in two months. Our aim is to ensure that every KSRTC bus has wi-fi, not just air-conditioned or Volvo buses.”
 “The remaining 8,800 buses will be wi-fi enabled in two months. Our aim is to ensure that every KSRTC bus has wi-fi, not just air-conditioned or Volvo buses.”

Bengaluru: Passengers can now access free wi-fi while travelling in 1,025 Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. These buses from Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru divisions are already enabled with wi-fi. By the end of March, all KSRTC buses will have wi-fi, corporation officials told Deccan Chronicle.

A senior KSRTC official said, “The remaining 8,800 buses will be wi-fi enabled in two months. Our aim is to ensure that every KSRTC bus has wi-fi, not just air-conditioned or Volvo buses.”

 

The tender to install wi-fi was given to a private company based in Pune. “It is a three-year contract and wi-fi systems will be maintained by the private company and KSRTC. The corporation will also get additional revenues, as the company will play KSRTC Rs 123 for every bus it fits wi-fi systems with.”

He said, “There was a notion that we catered only to premium travellers in Volvo buses. We wanted to change this notion and started installing wi-fi systems in normal and Volvo buses simultaneously. Passengers have appreciated this initiative.”

He said that now, 24 KSRTC bus stations are wi-fi enabled on a pilot basis and in another couple of months, all bus stations will have free wi-fi. The work was expected to be completed by February, but there was a delay due to various reasons. “We have asked the company to speed up the work and they have committed to complete it by March,” he said.

KSRTC Managing Director S.R. Umashankar told Deccan Chronicle, “We have set up March as the deadline for all KSRTC buses to be enabled with wi-fi.

Simultaneously, work is happening at bus stations too and once all this is completed, we will take passenger reviews and work towards improving the system. It will also bring in ideas about making travel easier for passengers, keeping the entertainment aspect in mind.”

Tags: ksrtc, wi-fi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bakery uploads picture of pink 'rock' cake; Internet mistakes it for a vagina

The bakery didn't hold back either, and gave quick-witted responses. (Photo: Facebook/NadiaCakes)
 

Kerala man wins more than Rs 12 crore at Abu Dhabi draw

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad’s incestuous relationship with daughter exposed when wife reads her journal

When confronted, he told his wife about the affair and moved 150 miles with his daughter to North Carolina.
 

Scientists warn Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down

Earth's magnetic field could be about to flip upside down, researchers warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New trial set to test if green tea, tomato juice could reduce risk of prostate cancer

Tomato juice and green tea could potentially help treat prostate cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rush before iPhones become expensive, hefty discounts available on Amazon

The flagship iPhone X, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,000, is currently available for Rs 85,991 for the 64GB variant. (Representative Image: iPhone 8)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Triple murder rocks Hyderabad after depressed man kills wife, 2 kids

The accused Harinder with his wife and children.

CBI charges teenager with Pradyuman murder based on 'oral, forensic' proof

The agency also gave a clean chit to school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was earlier arrested by the Gurgaon Police, and sought his discharge, saying there was no evidence to prove his involvement in the crime. (Photo: File)

Sharad Yadav meets Lalu in jail: Anti-BJP front before 2019 polls speculated

Ahead of his meeting, Sharad Yadav (M) accused the BJP of putting the country’s unity at risk through divisive politics. (Photo: PTI)

SC stays Madras HC order banning all sand quarrying activities in state

The special leave petition said the stoppage of sand quarrying in would have a disastrous effect in as much as all the construction activities in the State will come to a complete standstill because of the absence of sand, which is a basic raw material. (Photo: File)

'Name changer' govt led to fear psychosis amid bureaucrats too: Oppn

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also claimed that the largest number of ceasefire violations have occurred during the NDA government's tenure. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham