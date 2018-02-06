TDP protests in LS over special status to AP, BJP calls matter 'sensitive'

Reacting to the uproar, Parliament Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the demands of the TDP leaders were very sensitive. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmakers on Tuesday protested in Lok Sabha over demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh among many other issues.

Reacting to the uproar, Parliament Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the demands of the TDP leaders were very sensitive. He also said that the Prime Minister and the Government of India were very sensitive about the development of the state of Andhra and promised that the matters raised would be looked into.

The minister was requesting the agitating MPs to allow discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address.

The YSR Congress also protested in the Parliament seeking special facilities for Andhra Pradesh.

Many members in the Well were holding placards with slogans such as 'Save AP Save Democracy', 'Follow Alliance Dharma Now' and 'We demand Special Status for AP state'.

The House was adjourned following the protests.

Party sources earlier on Monday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has fixed the end of the current Budget session as the deadline for the Central government to take action on pending issues of the state.

The Chief Minister had hinted at this during the party meeting on Sunday too. “We will wait till the end of this Budget session. If the Centre does not take any steps towards the pending issues of AP, there will be no option except taking the extreme step on the TD and the BJP alliance,” Naidu said.

Naidu wants the Centre to release about Rs 3,500 crore towards resource gap for the year 2014-15. For capital city construction, he wants Rs 4,000 crore to `5,000 crore, and an amount of Rs 4,000 crore for the Polavaram Project.

The TDP on Sunday decided to not break alliance with ally BJP-led NDA in a crucial meeting with the party MPs, senior MLAs and leaders in Amaravati.

Party leader and Union Minister YS Chowdary said that it will however raise its concerns on issues related to Andhra Pradesh with the Centre. The party also maintained that it will launch protest if its demands are not fulfilled.

TDP was unhappy over the Budget allocations to Andhra Pradesh and the meeting was reportedly called to review the party's ties with its ally BJP.

