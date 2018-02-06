Madras HC reverses lower court’s order on plea against Rajinikanth

Chennai: The Madras high court has set aside an order of a lower court, which rejected a plea to initiate defamation proceedings against Shivaji Rao Gaikwad alias Rajinikanth for his alleged defamatory statement against film financier S.Mukanchand Bothra.

Allowing the petition filed by Bothra, Justice M.V.Muralidaran directed the VIII Metropolitan Magistrate, George Town, to follow the procedures under section 203 of Cr.P.C and pass appropriate orders within 8 weeks on an unnumbered criminal complaint of 2015 filed by Bothra.

“The complainant is directed to give his fullest co-operation for early order to be passed by the magistrate. If the magistrate is taking cognizance of the complaint and issuance of any summon to the respondent (Rajinikanth), the appearance of the respondent is dispensed with except the hearings to be ordered by the magistrate”, the judge added.

In his petition, Bothra submitted that he had lent money to Kasthuri Raja, father of actor Dhanush, who is the son-in-law of Rajinikanth on the assurance that if he fails to repay the money, Rajinikanth would settle the same. However, he failed to repay the money. Therefore, he had filed a suit in 2015 against Kasthuri Raja and Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth had filed an application, in which he had alleged that the suit was filed only to extract money from him. Hence, he filed a complaint before the VIII MM, George Town. However, the magistrate dismissed it, he added.