Hyderabad: Depressed man kills wife, 2 kids

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Feb 6, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Surrenders to cops after murder.
The accused Harinder with his wife and children.
Hyderabad: Another triple murder rocks the city. A dental technician throttled his wife and two children at his home in the early hours of Monday at Meerpet. 

After killing his 35-year-old wife Jyoti, son Abhitej, 6, and daughter Sahasra, 4, Harinder Goud told his neighbours in the colony what he had done and then walked to the police station and told the police he had murdered his wife. He said he was suffering from depression because of loss in business.

 

Harinder owned a unit making dental clips in Malakpet. Jyoti was a homemaker and both children studied in a private school. The family lived in Sumitra enclave in Jillelaguda village.

Harender closed his loss making business two years ago and started making clips at home on order. But the financial situation of the family continued to deteriorate and they had to struggle to meet their daily needs. Jyoti’s parents started helping out by providing groceries and sometimes cash. They even paid the school fees of both the kids.

According to what Harinder told the police, his wife did not like this and began pestering him to earn more. She would often talk to him in a humiliating manner about the support from her family. 

The issue became the cause of frequent quarrels between the couple in the last few months. On Sunday there was another quarrel late at night, but he managed to pacify her and they went to sleep. But Harinder said he could not sleep and around 3.30 am, he woke up Jyoti, took her into the kitchen, beat her and throttled her. After making sure that she was dead he walked back into the bedroom and smothered both the children with a pillow. A murder case has been registered and police started an investigation.

He was never harsh with his wife: Family 

The families of Harinder Goud and his wife Jyoti, claim that he was never harsh with his wife or kids. They are confused about what led him to murder his entire family. 

Jyoti’s father Abbagoni Sattaiah said that for the past two years, he has been supporting Jyoti’s family, after Harinder’s business ran into losses. Although he was not working, Harinder was not depressed or aggressive with his family or in-laws. “We had only asked him to look out for some work and start earning for the family, but never pressurised him on that,” Mr Sattaiah said.

Jyoti had spoken to her sister Swati on the phone at 8.30 pm on the fateful Sunday night. 

“She spoke for a long time, but she was normal and there was no trace of worry or tension in her voice. She even told me that everything was going well. But we woke up to this horrific news early this morning.” said Swati.

Harender told the police he was very depressed and not able to take the pressure from his wife, and to see her suffering and troubling him. He was also worried about the kids too and so he killed all three of them. Neighbours said in the past few weeks Harinder had behaved strangely. 

Tags: murder, jillelaguda village
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




