Not a true Hindu unless you join RSS, says BJP lawmaker from Hyderabad

New Delhi: T Raja Singh, a BJP MLA from Hyderabad, on Sunday, said that people who don’t attend daily meetings or ‘shakhas’ organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are not Hindus.

He made the remark at a meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

According to a report in The Times of India, the lawmaker said that the RSS is a “factory” that makes “icons” like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh pleaded a large gathering at his rally in MP’s Neemuch district, to get enrolled at an RSS branch closest to them. The BJP MLA further said that a Hindu who doesn’t join the RSS, isn’t a true Hindu and is therefore incompetent to serve the country.

Singh said it was compulsory for every citizen of the nation to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ irrespective of their religion; those who don’t should ‘leave this country’.

"No other country will tolerate anyone saying 'Bharat Mata ki jai' but we have people in our country who say 'Pakistan zindabad' and hail terrorists like Afzal Guru," the MLA said. Kashmiri separatist Afzal Guru was hanged in 2013 after being convicted in the Parliament attack of 2001.

Singh also urged Hindus to create awareness against evils like love jihad and “paid conversions of tribal people” by Christian missionaries.

Singh then launched a scathing attack on the India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin claiming that they have been able to built property worth crores in the US by playing divisive politics between Hindus and Muslims.

"Muslims are becoming anti-nationals because of the Owaisis. They should understand that these brothers are playing dirty politics and will continue to do so. People must not fall into their trap," the TOI report quoted Singh.

