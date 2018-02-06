Don’t reduce court to ‘fish market,’ says Supreme Court justice

New Delhi: Heated exchanges among senior advocates Dushyant Dave, Pallav Sisodia and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud marred the day’s proceedings on Monday in the Supreme Court hearing the petitions seeking an SIT probe into the death of Judge B.H. Loya.

Even as Mr. Dave objected to Mr. Sisodia’s submissions, Justice Chandrachud intervened and told Mr. Dave, “Let us not reduce the dialogue in this court to the level of fish market; at least not before the two portraits (in the court hall) of the first CJI H.L. Kania and his successor B.K. Mukherhjea. You should not shout down the judge. You have to listen to me Mr. Dave.”

“No, I will not. Your Lordship should have stopped them from appearing in this court. You will have to answer your conscience,” Mr. Dave retorted.

“Don’t teach us about our conscience,” Justice Chandrachud said.

The hearing before the Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra commenced with senior counsels V. Giri appearing for petitioner, Tehseen Poonawalla.

After V. Giri made his submissions, Mr. Sisodia advanced his arguments on behalf of another petitioner, Bandhuraj Lone, journalists.

He took exception to the insinuations made against judiciary and said that an independent probe cannot be a one-way traffic when people make allegations of ‘hit and run’.

Senior counsel Indira Jaising appearing for vice-admiral Ramdas said, “if Mr. Sisodia does not want an enquiry then why has he come here.”