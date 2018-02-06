search on deccanchronicle.com
56 per cent engg students fail to clear maths exam in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAGU RAMAN
Published Feb 6, 2018, 6:17 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 6:26 am IST
The office of the controller of examinations in Anna University declared the first semester results on Monday.
More than 1.13 lakh students from over 500 engineering colleges appeared for the exam.
Chennai: Reflecting a sad state of school education in the state, over 56 per cent of engineering students who have appeared for engineering maths-1 exam in their first semester examinations have failed to clear the paper.

The office of the controller of examinations in Anna University declared the first semester results on Monday. More than 1.13 lakh students from over 500 engineering colleges appeared for the exam.

 

a

The engineering colleges were in for a surprise as the majority of the colleges recorded less than 50 per cent pass percentage due to the dip in the pass percentage in engineering maths subject.

Usually, the first year students find difficult to cope with engineering maths subject as it tests the application of maths concepts.

“Students who have studied the plus-1 subjects alone can clear the engineering maths easily. Those who studied based on blueprint and book back questions generally struggle in exams,” said Jayaprakash A.Gandhi, educationist and career analyst.

Compared to last year, the number of students who have not cleared the exam has increased by 10 per cent  this year.

“Due to the confusion over Neet, the engineering admissions were delayed by a month. Along with other reasons, the lesser time has also affected the students’ preparation,” he added.

He further said, “Anna University and engineering colleges need to start bridge courses for the first year students to help them clear the maths paper.”
Engineering professors pointed out that even in Anna University where the top rankers are studying 36 per cent students could not clear the exam this year.

“The plus-2 students are not trained to answer the application-oriented questions. Those students who are memorizing the concepts are struggling in the engineering maths paper,” said B.Chidambara Rajan, principal of Valliammai Engineering College, Chennai.

He wanted more working days for the first year students to prepare for the exams. “Currently, students are appearing for exams after attending the classes for just 3 to 4 months. They need at least five to six months to prepare for the first-semester exam,” he suggested.

Students are doing very well in the subjects which they are finding interesting. For example, students have scored well in the new subject called problem-solving and python programming. Students have recorded 61.7 per cent pass percentage in this subject.

Tags: high school education, anna university
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




