Rs 15,961 crore spent on 141 municipalities: KTR

HYDERABAD: In the last eight-and-a half years, the state government has spent Rs. 15,961 crore on development works in 141 municipalities, excluding GHMC, something no other state in the country has done, claimed municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The minister told municipal commissioners, assistant collector local bodies (ACLBs), and others at a Pattana Pragathi workshop here on Thursday that the expenditure included money spent on Pattana Pragathi, fulfilling CM's assurances, Mission Bhagiratha, and other development works.

During the next Assembly session, a comprehensive report on the funds spent will be provided to MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, as well as municipal commissioners and ACLBs, to inform them of the state government's efforts to develop towns, he stated.

No other state has implemented a system like the Telangana State Building Permission Approval & Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) to facilitate citizens in obtaining approvals in a transparent manner, according to Rama Rao, who urged officials to review the implementation of TS-bPASS at the ground level and suggest changes, if any.

Further, municipal administration and governance was not only about spending money on new infrastructure, but also about enacting reformative legislation and revolutionising policies and laws, he noted.

He appreciated officials for winning 26 awards in Swachh Survekshan-2022, saying that the Centre’s awards reflect the state government's good work. Rama Rao stated that the Centre cannot afford to ignore the development brought about by the state government in towns and villages, while urging officials to think outside the box when carrying out development projects and to not be afraid to present new ideas, asserting that he is committed to making the department the best in the country.

During the workshop, he inquired about the progress of various development works in 141 municipalities across the state, including the construction of integrated vegetable and non-vegetarian markets, the completion of Mission Bhagiratha works, the construction of Vaikunta Dhamams, biomining, recycling all forms of wastes, fecal sludge treatment plants, and digital door numbering, among others.

Explaining the concept of zero waste, which is about efficiently recycling and reusing solid, wet, and other forms of waste, the minister suggested that the book titled 'Innovations and leading practises in water sanitation and hygiene' by Accredited Staff College of India (ASCI) be referred to, as it contains concepts on circular economy, utilising construction and demolition waste, solid, and liquid waste.

Rama Rao said that 42 of Telangana's 141 municipalities have achieved ODF++ status and urged municipal commissioners and ACLBs in the remaining 99 municipalities to work hard to earn the distinction. He stated that the Pattana Pragathi Dinotsavam, which will be conducted in February, will recognise and award municipal commissioners and ACLBs for exceptional work in innovation, city beautification, and improving greenery.