Two booked over false accusation on lawyer Nitin Satpute

A woman filed a complaint against Satpute at Mahim police station on Friday, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her.

Mumbai: Two persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute. A woman filed a complaint against Satpute at Mahim police station on Friday, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her.

The arrested accused were identified as Manisha Naik and Mukund Ghadigaonkar, who were apprehended on Saturday by the Mahim police station. The complaint came in the backdrop of a case that he had filed against the duo with the Mahim police on December 25.

The investigation revealed that Satpute was not in the state women commission’s office at the time when the woman claimed he made a derogatory comment to her face, which led to the the police filing of a molestation case against him under section 354(A)(sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code.