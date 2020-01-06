Nation Current Affairs 06 Jan 2020 Sikh man gunned down ...
Sikh man gunned down in Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2020, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2020, 1:18 am IST
New Delhi: On the heels of the vandalism at the historic Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistani Punjab on Friday, India on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a Sikh man at Peshawar and called upon Pakistan “to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts”.

New Delhi also asked Islamabad to “act in defence of their own minorities instead of preaching sermons about it to other countries”.

 

According to reports, a 25-year-old Sikh man — identified as Ravinder Singh — was shot dead in Peshawar by an unidentified man. Ravinder Singh was reportedly a resident of Shangla district at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had returned home recently from Malaysia and had gone to Peshawar to shop for his wedding, one of his friends told an Indian TV channel. The victim was reportedly the brother of Pakistani Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh.

“His bullet-riddled body was recovered from the area under the Chamkani police station and sent to a hospital,” police in Peshawar had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janamasthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur.”

The MEA added, “India calls upon the Govern-ment of Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts. The Government of Pakistan should act in defence of their minorities instead of preaching sermons about it to other countries.”

India had on Friday lashed out at the “vandalism” in Nankana Sahib and had “strongly condemned these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place”.

India had also asked Pakistan “to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community”.

According to media reports, a mob attack took place at the shrine where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

