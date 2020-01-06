RSS-affiliated professors encouraged violence on JNU campus: Aishe Ghosh

JNU student union president Aishe Ghosh speaks to media personnel during a press conference in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Ghosh was on Sunday allegedly beaten by a group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods who unleashed violence on the campus of the university. (PTI)

New Delhi: JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh on Monday said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack on the the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, and alleged that security staff colluded with the vandals.

Ghosh, who was admitted to hospital with injuries, demanded the resignation of vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, saying he did not bother to meet or check upon the injured students and professors. She also claimed that some RSS-affiliated professors had been promoting violence for the past four-five days.

“It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking,” Ghosh told reporters. “There is a clear nexus between the JNU security (staff) and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence.”

“I was hit with multiple rods. Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will never be eroded. JNU will uphold its democratic culture," she said.

A mob of masked young people stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in south Delhi on Sunday evening and systematically targeted students in three hostels, including one occupied by women, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

“For the past four-five days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement (against hostel fee hike). Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU and Delhi Police?” the JNU students' union (JNUSU) president asked.

Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property. Ghosh, who was among the 34 students admitted at the AIIMS and Safdurjung hospitals, were discharged on Monday.

Narrating the attack on her, Ghosh said they were singled out beside a car that was also vandalised.

“I was surrounded by 30 persons who hit me with iron rods continuously. We were punched. They were about to lynch us and were abusing us,” she said.

JNUSU vice president Saket Moon said the students body called up the police for two hours, but did not get any help.

“Between 7-9 pm, we called the police multiple times but no one came. Even after the police had entered the campus, they attacked common students rather than the vandals,” Moon added.