New role for Aaditya Thackeray welcomed

Mumbai: Activists have welcomed the announcement of MLA Aaditya Thackeray as the state environment and tourism minister.

Environmentalists also expressed hope that the minister, who has been vocal about environmental causes, will fulfil the promises he made before Shiv Sena came to the power.

One of the activists’ major bugbears is the introduction of the metro car shed on a 33-hectares plot in the verdant Aarey Milk Colony. Aaditya Thackeray has been raising concerns over the cutting of around 2,141 trees in the colony, while also highlighting leopard movement and local wildlife species.

“It is a very positive development that someone who loves nature and the environment has been appointed as the environment minister. It is a technical area and it is good that Aaditya is qualified to understand environmental and conservation issues. The future of Aarey is in his hands now, as the car shed is a polluting industry and the MPCB, being his department, now can refuse permission for it,” said Stalin Dayanand, project director, Vanashakti.

Mahul residents, reeling under the excessive air pollution from chemical units and refineries, also sought to remind the Sena leader of his claim that Mahul is not livable and families must be shifted from there.