JNU attack: All that happened

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on campus. Chaos reigned on campus for nearly two hours and at least 18 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

JNUSU, ABVP blame each other

The Left-controlled JNU Students Union and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence. The students' union alleged that its members, including Ghosh, were injured in an attacked by masked ABVP members.

But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged that its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured, while 11 were missing. Among the injured was the secretary of its JNU unit, who apparently fractured his hand.

Delhi police conduct flag march on campus

New Delhi: The Delhi Police said they entered the JNU campus upon a request in writing by the university administration.They conducted a flag march to restore order on campus.

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi police

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence. The Home Minister's office tweeted, "Union Home minister has spoken to Delhi police commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action."

HRD ministry seeks a report from JNU admin

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said his ministry has sought an immediate report from the registrar of JNU. "The violence on JNU campus is worrisome and unfortunate. I condemn it. I appeal to students to maintain the dignity of university and peace on campus," Nishank tweeted. He added that violence and anarchy will not be tolerated.

Priyanka meets injured JNU students at AIIMS

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to AIIMS in Delhi to meet the injured JNU students. BJP leaders are pretending in the media that it wasn't their goons who unleashed violence at JNU, but people are not deceived, said Priyanka.

Yogendra Yadav manhandled

New Delhi: Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled outside the JNU campus. Yadav said no one was there to stop the "hooliganism" and he was not allowed to speak to the media. He alleged that police personnel were standing but were not doing anything, saying "if the police is afraid, they can take out their uniform".

Students protest outside old Delhi Police HQ

New Delhi: Hundreds of students from different universities in the national capital staged a protest outside the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO.Students from JNU were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia. The protesters raised slogans and demanded that police leave the JNU campus.

Protests held in AMU

Aligarh: Protests were held at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh late Sunday night against the violence on the JNU campus in Delhi. A spokesperson for the protesting students said a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the students of the JNU. In a statement, the AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of the "unprecedented situation arising from Sunday's assault on JNU students and teachers".

Protests at FTII too

Pune: Students of the Film & TelevisionInstitute of India (FTII) in Pune late Sunday night staged a protest condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. They held a demonstration outside the gate of the premier film institute, holding banners with the message "FTII stands with JNU, condemns the violence of ABVP Goons".

SFI to take out a rally

Kolkata: The Students Federation of India said it will take out rallies in Kolkata on Monday to protest against the "barbaric attack". The rallies will be organised at Jadavpur University and Presidency University. "We will also decide if protests will be held outside the campus and our future course of action against the ABVP and saffron forces," said an SFI leader.

Fascists in control, says Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said fascists were now in control of the country but are afraid of the voices of brave students. He said the attack was a "reflection of fear" that the "fascists in control of our nation" have for the students.

Congress: This is state-sponsored

New Delhi: The Congress party said described the attack as "state-sponsored mayhem". In a tweet, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Enmity of Modi Govt to JNU is well known. Delhi Police is at the gate of JNU. Despite this, goondas brandishing lathis & rods beat up students and teachers in Sabarmati & other hostels. Is this state sponsored mayhem being unleashed(sic)?"

BJP references tukde tukde trope

In a late-night tweet, the BJP “strongly condemned” the violence on JNU campus. “This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, to create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint."

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said it is equally important to note that a certain group of people in JNU subscribe to a "mindset that calls for dismemberment of India and considers the death sentence of a known terrorist by the Supreme Court to be an act of murder".

Kejriwal shocked by lack of campus safety

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock and wondered how the country would progress if students were not safe inside their university campuses. "I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" Kejriwal tweeted.

Chidambaram suspects hand of government

Congress leader P Chidambaram noted that visuals of violence were captured on video that showed masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students. "If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," he said.

Sitaraman recalls alma mater

New Delhi: Union finance mininster Nirmala Sitaraman harked back to her time as a student at JNU. She tweeted, "Horrifying images from JNU ? the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students."

S Jaishankar expresses alumni anguish

New Delhi: Another alumnus, external affairs Minister m Jaishankar tweeted, "Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university."

Sitaram Yechury: Collusion between JNU admin and ABVP

New Delhi: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the attacks were "planned" by those in power. "Reports coming from JNU point to a collusion between the administration and goons of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda.” He tagged a video of the JNUSU president bleeding after the attack.

Mamata: A shame on our democracy

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called the attack a "heinous act" and a shame on democracy. "No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy," Banerjee said in a tweet. A four-member Trinamool Congress delegation—Dinesh Trivedi, Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia and Vivek Gupta—will go to JNU to voice solidarity with the attacked students and teachers.

Aaditya Thackeray condemns attack

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray condemned the attack on students and teachers at JNU and demanded stern action against the "goons" who attacked them. "The violence and brutality faced by students is worrisome. Be it Jamia, be it JNU. Students mustn't face brutal force! Let them be!" he tweeted.

Pawar says it was all planned

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said "JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence," Pawar tweeted.