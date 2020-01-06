Nation Current Affairs 06 Jan 2020 Aasu dares PM Modi, ...
Aasu dares PM Modi, Amit Shah for debate over CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jan 6, 2020, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2020, 1:53 am IST
Singer Zubeen Garg floats idea of contesting polls against the BJP and Congress.
 Protesters participate in a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati on Sunday. (PTI)

Guwahati: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday continued with hundreds of people, including senior citizens, children, parents and artists taking out a massive protest rally from Jalukbari and walked through the streets of Guwahati. The march was called by the artists’ forum of the state from the memorial of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Jalukbari and culminated at Dighalipukhuri.

The war cry of “Ho-ho, Ho-ha” echoed at the public rally in which the All Assam Students’ Union (Aasu) also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a public debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

 

Assam singer Zubeen Garg, who has been threatening to uproot the BJP from Assam lead the rally with Aasu chief adviser Sammujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and leaders of AJYCP.

Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said, “Aasu is ready to debate with Prime Minister Modi over the CAA. Even Union home minister Amit Shah and any other BJP leader, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and local leader Himanata Biswa Sarma can join the debate.” This came after Mr Sarma dared Aasu to debate on the CAA.

Coming down heavily on Mr Sarma, the Aasu leader said that the large gathering against the CAA in Mr Sarma’s own constituency was a warning to the pro-CAA brigade.

“Participation of such a large number of people from Sualkuchi yesterday and Jalukabari today proved that Mr Sarma has lost ground. I want to tell Mr Modi, Mr Shah, Mr Sonowal and Mr Sarma that you might have passed the Bill in the Parliament but you can’t pass it in the people’s court of Assam,” said Mr Bhattacharjya.

Terming the Act as ‘unconstitutional,’ and ‘anti-Assam,’ Mr Bhattacharya said, “The people of Assam will not accept the Act at any cost as it poses a big threat to the Assamese language and culture.”

Aasu general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said the people of Assam will continue their agitation against the Act until it is rolled back.

Zubeen Garg dared the BJP to win the 2021 state elections.

“You have come to power with lies. But I will also see how many votes BJP secures in the next state polls. If necessary, we will form our own political party to fight against them all, including AGP and Congress. We don’t trust any party now,” he said.

...
