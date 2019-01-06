Will have 2 PMs from Maharashtra by 2050: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that India would see more than one ‘Maharashtrian’ as its Prime Minister by the year 2050.

On being asked if India will see Maharashtrian PM by 2050, Mr Fadnavis replied, “Why not? Of course we’ll see Maharashtrian PM by 2050. If anyone has really ruled India in real sense, it is Maharashtrians. By 2050, more than one Maharashtrian would occupy PM’s post.” However, the country has not seen any Maharashtrian PM yet.

The chief minister made the remarks at a public interview at the inaugural session of the 16th Jagatik Marathi Sammelan (world Marathi conference) in Nagpur.

“We have the capability to reach Attock (a city, now in Pakistan, that was conquered by Mara-tha armies in the 18th century). Hence, I fully believe that by 2050 we will see not only one but more than one Maharas-htrians in the highest post in the country,” said Mr Fadnavis.