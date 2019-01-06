search on deccanchronicle.com
VP M Venkaiah Naidu: No place for violence in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Venkaiah, postal department honour ALC founder.
 Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Rev. Fr. Amalaraj and others release souvenirs during the 65th College Day celebrations of Loyola College in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday asked students to acquire good knowledge and protect India’s tradition and culture that has brought universal recognition to our country. 

Speaking after inaugurating the 65th College Day of the Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada, Mr Venkaiah Naidu said that there was no place for violence in the country. He said that everyone should believe that they belong to one caste and one religion. 

 

Earlier, the Vice-President paid floral tributes to an image of Rev Fr. Theo. Mathias, SJ, founder-principal of the Andhra Loyola College.  

The Vice-President said that the youth should concentrate on the latest inventions that are useful for the masses. He said that sexual content must be decreased in movies. 

He asked students to develop character with hard work, confidence and discipline. Meanwhi-le, a special postal cover on Rev Fr. Theo. Mathias, SJ, founder-principal of Andhra Loyola College, was released on Saturday, to coincide with this birth centenary. Col. M. Eleesha, Postmaster General, Vijayawada Region, did the honours. 

Addressing the gathering, Col. Eleesha said that it was an honour for him to be part of a prestigious event. He reminded that many of the students of the college had achieve immense success in life and had reached high positions professionally. “The college has given the nation sincere political leaders and many great personalities. A large number of people serving in Indian Administrative Services, IPS etc are alumni of the college,” Col. Eleesha said.

Dr Abhijit Ichake Dilip Rao, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Kanaka Ratna Rao, senior post master, and others were present. 
 

