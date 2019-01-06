search on deccanchronicle.com
'Totally deviated' from ideology: Sukhpal Singh Khaira resigns from AAP

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
'Unfortunately after joining I realised that hierarchy of AAP was no different from traditional centralised political parties,' Khaira said.
Khaira, who suspended from the party in November last year for indulging in 'anti-party' activities, sent his resignation letter to AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)
Chandigarh: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership, alleging that the party had "totally deviated" from the ideology and principles on which it was formed post the Anna Hazare movement.

Khaira, who suspended from the party in November last year for indulging in "anti-party" activities, sent his resignation letter to AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

 

The "current political culture of traditional parties of the country stands badly decayed, due to which immense hope was generated by the formation of AAP," the Bolath MLA said in his resignation letter, copies of which have been released to the media.

"..unfortunately after joining the party I realised that the hierarchy of AAP was no different from the traditional centralised political parties..," Khaira said.

He had been a vocal critic of AAP's leadership since he was removed as leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly in July last year.

Following his removal, Khaira, along with seven supporters, formed a rebel group which sought autonomy for AAP's Punjab unit.

