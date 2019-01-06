search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party tie up for Lok Sabha polls, Congress left alone

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2019, 12:34 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 12:39 am IST
A formal announcement on the “gathbandhan” between the two Opposition parties may take place later this month.
Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have given their in-principle approval for alliance after the numerous meetings. (Photo: File)
 Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have given their in-principle approval for alliance after the numerous meetings. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have agreed to an alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an SP leader said on Saturday.

A formal announcement on the “gathbandhan” between the two Opposition parties may take place later this month, SP’s national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said. 

 

There is no official word yet if the Congress too would be part of the UP alliance. The state BJP called the development opportunistic and anti-people.

Mr Chaudhary said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati had given their go-ahead for the alliance after a series of meetings between them.

“There has been an in-principle approval for the gathbandhan. And there is a possibility that an announcement in this regard will be made this month,” Mr Chaudhary said.

“A number of meetings between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have already been held. On Friday too, both leaders met in Delhi,” he said, “Talks are going on to accommodate some smaller parties in the alliance,” he said. He admitted that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which has a presence in western UP, is among these parties.

When asked about the possible inclusion of Congress in the UP alliance, Chaudhary said, “This will be decided by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.”

But he added the SP and the BSP will not field candidates in Amethi and Raebareli, leaving these Lok Sabha constituencies for Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi.

UP Congress chief Raj Babbar argued there had been no announcement after the meeting between the presidents of the two parties, and it was not for him to comment on it.

“We are yet to get any instructions or directions from our central leadership,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav had recently expressed displeasure against the Congress for not including its lone MLA in the new Madhya Pradesh ministry headed by Kamal Nath.

BSP leader Mayawati too has said it may withdraw its outside support to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan if the cases against Dalits lodged during a protest last year are not withdrawn. The BJP dubbed the coming closer of the SP and the BSP opportunistic. “This is an opportunistic alliance and it is completely anti-people. The BJP will register massive wins in UP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” UP BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai told reporters here.
Politically crucial Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The opposition parties defeated the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in three Lok Sabha bypolls in the state last year.

In the Kairana Lok Sabha by-elections in May, the BJP lost to the joint opposition candidate, RLD’s Tabassum Hasan. The seat had fallen vacant following the death of the BJP candidate Mriganka Singh’s father Hukum Singh.

Tabassum Hasan was supported by the Congress, the SP and the BSP. In March, the BJP lost the Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. 

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more.

Samajwadi Party won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 per cent votes.

...
Tags: samajwadi party, bahujan samaj party, akhilesh yadav, mayawati, congress
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Related Stories

Now, CBI plans to question Akhilesh Yadav


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Now, CBI plans to question Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav

Pak army shells border posts, civilian areas in J&K, violates ceasefire for 4 days

Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquility, Pak forces have launched unprovoked attacks along the LoC and the IB, officials claimed. (Representational Image | PTI)

Kerala minister calls Sabarimala tantri 'Brahmin monster'

Kerala public works department (PWD) minister and senior CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran asked if a man who treated 'a sister as impure' can be considered human. (Photo: File)

Court declares Vijay Mallya as 'Fugitive Economic Offender' under new law

The court refused his application to stay the order to give him some time to appeal. (Photo: File)

VVIP chopper case: Delhi court sends Christian Michel to judicial custody

Michel was earlier lodged in the Tihar Jail here in a related CBI case. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham