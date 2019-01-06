search on deccanchronicle.com
River Krishna bank echoes with Hanuman Chalisa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 6, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Mr Naidu said that with Goddess Durga on the hill, Indrakeeladri, and devotional chanting of Hanuman Chalisa beneath.
A large number of people take part in the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa, guided by Mysore seer Ganapathi Sachhidananda in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Ch. Narayana Rao)
Vijayawada: The banks of River Krishna reverberated with the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa at the Padmavati ghat in Vijayawada on Saturday. 
The hymn was chanted as part of Hanuman Chalisa Maha Parayana Viswa Santhi Yagnam programme, seeking peace in the world. People, in large numbers, join-ed the devotional programme. 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu too  took part in the programme and offered special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the state. 

 

Seer of Avadhutha Datta Peetham, Ganapati Sachitananda Swamiji,  inaugurated the programme by lighting the holy fire of penance. He performed special rituals for peace in the world, development of the state and completion of building the world-class capital city of Amaravati. He then started Hanuman Chalisa chanting.

The seer said that the programme was a unique one  invoking Lord Hanuman to usher in peace and prosperity both in the state and the world. He hoped that AP would prosper at a faster pace with the blessings of the Almighty and prayed that all the hurdles in the way get cleared soon. 

Mr Naidu said that with Goddess Durga on the hill, Indrakeeladri, and devotional chanting of Hanuman Chalisa beneath, the city has turned into a devotional realm. 

He hoped that Andhra Pradesh would tread the path of prosperity with the blessings of Goddess Kanakadurga, Lord Hanuman and the Shanti Homam.

The Chief Minister said that he prayed for peace and prosperity of the state and well-being of the public. “I am happy that a large number of people turned out to chant Hanuman Chalisa for the prosperity and progress of the state.”

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and former AP Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar also attended the programme. They said that they too were wishing prosperity of  the state, improved living standard of the people and peace in the world.
 

