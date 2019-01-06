search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pushing state into 'sunset' to see his 'son rise': PM Modi attacks AP CM

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2019, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 6:18 pm IST
Modi also invoked 'Telugu pride', alleging that Naidu betrayed TDP founder N T Rama Rao by joining hands with the Congress.
Accusing Naidu of being 'fixated' with the rise of his own son, Modi said the chief minister did not realise how his policies and alleged corruption could lead to 'sunset' for the state. (Photo: File)
 Accusing Naidu of being 'fixated' with the rise of his own son, Modi said the chief minister did not realise how his policies and alleged corruption could lead to 'sunset' for the state. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of pushing the state into "sunset" to see his "son rise", a mock reference to the state's tagline "Sunrise AP".

Addressing BJP workers in Andhra Pradesh through video-conference, Modi also invoked "Telugu pride", alleging that Naidu betrayed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N T Rama Rao by joining hands with the Congress.

 

"Telugu pride can only be restored when you (Naidu) put the interests of AP above your political interests and lust for power," the prime minister said.

"A true tribute to NTR (the late N T Rama Rao) and what he stood for would be voting out those who betrayed NTR's values and sullied his memory. NTR's dream of a Swarna Andhra Pradesh will only be realised when every citizen of AP enjoys the fruits of development and not just one family," Modi said. Calling NTR a "true icon of Telugu pride", Modi recalled that it was NTR who led a "Congress-mukt Bharat" movement by forming an anti-Congress National Front.

"Today, his own son-in-law (Chandrababu Naidu) has bent his head before the Congress to save his power. NTR was true icon of Telugu pride. NTR never forgave Congress for hurting Telugu pride and its betrayal of Telugu interests," the prime minister said.

"Today, those in power in AP are so desperate to save their power that they betrayed Telugu interests and stabbed NTR in the back for the second time," he said. He also wondered how Telugu pride would be served by neglecting people and sacrificing their interests for power.

"How is Telugu pride served by lying and abusing Modi day in and day out, just because you are worried that you will lose power? How is Telugu pride served by daydreaming about becoming prime minister when you have failed as CM?" Modi said, hitting out at Naidu.

Accusing Naidu of being "fixated" with the rise of his own son, Modi said the chief minister did not realise how his policies and alleged corruption could lead to "sunset" for the state.

"To set the 'son', he is creating an atmosphere for sunset of the state. In only promoting his son, he has forgotten about other sons and daughters of AP," the PM said.

The TDP walked out of the BJP-led NDA last year over the issue of financial assistance for Andhra Pradesh.

...
Tags: pm modi, chandrababu naidu, tdp, congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 9 PureView promo video hits the web, confirms penta-camera layout

Nokia teases that 5 shots can be captured simultaneously while in taking 10x more light than a traditional smartphone camera sensor. (Photo: 91mobiles)
 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Odisha minister resigns over comments on acquittal of rape accused

Maharathy was not available for comment. (Photo: PTI)

Won't take oath in presence of pro-tem Speaker from AIMIM: BJP MLA

In a video message, Singh, legislator from Goshamahal, demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao review the decision to appoint Khan, a senior All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader, as pro-tem speaker. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra student says Vinod Tawde 'orders' his arrest, minister denies

The alleged incident took place on Friday after Tawde inaugurated an elocution competition at a college in Amravati, located around 680 km from here. (Photo: File)

Remarks on Mamata's PM prospects were made in jest: WB BJP chief

Extending his birthday wishes to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Ghosh Saturday said Banerjee 'needs to remain fit' because she was currently the only one who had the chance of becoming the first Bengali prime minister. (Photo: File)

'It's shame! Rahul misleading nation on contracts to HAL': Sitharaman

In her counter offensive, Sitharaman said it was a matter of 'shame' that the Congress president was misleading the country on the issue. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham