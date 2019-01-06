search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi targets Naveen Patnaik on healthcare, women safety

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 6, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Modi urged the Odisha government to implement the Centre’s scheme in the state.
BJP supporters wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mask wave during the Jabab Maguchhi Odisha rally at Chow-field, Baripada, in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday. (PTI)
 BJP supporters wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mask wave during the Jabab Maguchhi Odisha rally at Chow-field, Baripada, in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday. (PTI)

Baripada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha of being negligent towards the safety and security of women in the state.

The PM, while addressing a public meeting at Chhau Padia in Baripada, said the state government was not serious about women welfare programmes “as Odisha is lagging behind in women education, health and employment.”

 

Condemning the “weak” investigation by the state police that he said led to the acquittal of Pipili-gang rape accused, Modi said the victim was denied justice. “Odisha government should launch a probe into the case again to ensure justice to the victim,” he said. 

On November 29, 2011, the victim, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from Arjungoda under Pipili police limits, was found in a semi-nude and unconscious state near her house in Arjungoda village of Pipili. She died on June 21, 2012 after undergoing treatment for months at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

On December 24, the Bhubaneswar ADJ court acquitted prime accused Prashant Pradhan and his brother Sukant due to lack of evidence against them.

Highlighting the benefits of universal health coverage scheme Ayushman Bharat, Modi urged the Odisha government to implement the Centre’s scheme in the state. 

“We will always work towards the development of Odisha. Many poor people are deprived of healthcare and the government should think of how these people will benefit from Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under Ayushman Bharat scheme. We must work together for a New India and a New Odisha,” the PM said. 

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan too came down heavily on the Odisha government over chit fund scam in the state. 

The Union minister said the BJP’s primary aim was to get maximum Lok Sabha seats and at least 100 Assembly seats.

“In line with his vision of Purvodaya and his commitment towards the development of Odisha, PM Modi laid the foundation stones and dedicated various projects for the development of the people of Odisha. The inauguration of a bouquet of projects will ensure prosperity for Odisha,” Mr Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, responding to Modi’s allegation of a faulty probe in the Pipili gang rape case, Mr Patnaik stated, “We are following the case very diligently.”

Prior to the public rally, Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth over `4,500 crore in Railways, LPG pipeline and Passport Seva Kendras in the state. He dedicated to the nation the Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of LPG pipeline project of IOCL and the Balasore multi-modal logistics park.

He also unveiled a plaque to mark the commencement of work for the development and conservation of Rasika Ray temple at ancient fort, Haripurgarh. 

This apart, the PM laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of various National Highway projects. He also flagged off the Tatanagar-Badampahar DEMU passenger train through video conferencing.

...
Tags: narendra modi, naveen patnaik, security of women
Location: India, Odisha




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajahmundry: 5k-run to be held today for students

Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation

AP NIT to provide free GATE coaching to Scheduled Castes and STs

AP NIT director Prof. C.S.P. Rao asked the students to get free coaching from the faculty of AP NIT and advised them to make use of the facility to find employment in public and private sector.

Rythu Bazaars to promote and sell organic vegetables

A higher number of people who have become health conscious prefer to purchase agricultural products raised without the use of any fertilisers and pesticides though they are priced a few rupees higher than those raised through conventional method.

VP M Venkaiah Naidu irked by protocol; aims to bring changes

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu releases theme song of Rangaraya Medical College during the college Diamond Jubilee celebrations in Kakinada on Saturday. Home minister N. Chinarajappa and others are seen.

Srikalahasti temple AEO suspended for forgery

The falsified acts of the AEO came to light after the AP Endowments department ordered an inquiry recently to probe into the issue of fake documents and forged signatures.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham