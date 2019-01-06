Man fires in air, bullets kills his 8-yr-old son in Delhi

The incident comes days after woman architect died when ex-JD(U) leader fired celebratory shots in air during New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly shot dead his eight-year-old son in a celebratory firing in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur, police said.

The incident comes days after a woman architect died when a former JD(U) leader fired celebratory shots in the air during a New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri.

The child was hit by a bullet on his right cheek during the celebratory firing, a senior police officer said. He was rushed to a hospital but he died, a police officer said.

"During the investigation, the child's father emerged as the prime suspect," Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

The accused later confessed that he had taken the firearm from a man in Uttar Pradesh. He fired in the air and the bullet accidentally hit his son who was present at the celebration, police added.