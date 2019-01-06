search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Man fires in air, bullets kills his 8-yr-old son in Delhi

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 11:26 am IST
The accused later confessed that he had taken the firearm from a man in Uttar Pradesh.
The incident comes days after woman architect died when ex-JD(U) leader fired celebratory shots in air during New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse. (Representational Image | PTI)
 The incident comes days after woman architect died when ex-JD(U) leader fired celebratory shots in air during New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly shot dead his eight-year-old son in a celebratory firing in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur, police said.

The incident comes days after a woman architect died when a former JD(U) leader fired celebratory shots in the air during a New Year's Eve party at his farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri.

 

The child was hit by a bullet on his right cheek during the celebratory firing, a senior police officer said. He was rushed to a hospital but he died, a police officer said.

"During the investigation, the child's father emerged as the prime suspect," Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

The accused later confessed that he had taken the firearm from a man in Uttar Pradesh. He fired in the air and the bullet accidentally hit his son who was present at the celebration, police added.

...
Tags: firing in air, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don’t need ‘insignificant’ Congress: Samajwadi Party on alliance with BSP

Kiranmay Nanda said SP-BSP alliance would be a 'gamechanger' in the general election in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats. (Photo: File)

CRPF jawan shoots self after firing at colleagues in Srinagar

The police official said the CRPF has ordered a departmental inquiry to find out the cause of the incident. (Representational Image)

Science body slams ‘Kauravas were test tube babies’ claim made at ISC

The body noted that it was not the first time such a 'blunder' had happened in the Indian Science Congress. (Representational Image)

‘Cash reward just a jumla?’ Ace shooter Manu Bhaker’s query angers Haryana minister

Manu Bhaker had a phenomenal year in 2018 as she won Commonwealth Games gold medal in Gold Coast, a month after winning gold in 10m air pistol individual and team events at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara. (Photo: Facebook | Manu Bhaker)

Tejashwi Yadav meets Tej Pratap, touches his feet amid rift rumours

Tejashwi Yadav greeted his elder brother by touching his feet and Tej Pratap responded by placing a hand on his younger brother's head. (Photo: Twitter | @TejYadav14)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham