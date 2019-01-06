search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'It's shame! Rahul misleading nation on contracts to HAL': Sitharaman

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2019, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 5:20 pm IST
Sitharaman also tweeted details of contract awarded to HAL since 2014 when the BJP came to power.
In her counter offensive, Sitharaman said it was a matter of 'shame' that the Congress president was misleading the country on the issue. (Photo: File)
 In her counter offensive, Sitharaman said it was a matter of 'shame' that the Congress president was misleading the country on the issue. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi after he accused her of lying in Parliament about procurement orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore for state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

In her counter offensive, Sitharaman said it was a matter of "shame" that the Congress president was misleading the country on the issue. She also tweeted details of contract awarded to HAL since 2014 when the BJP came to power.

 

"It's a shame that the president of @INCIndia is misleading the nation. HAL has signed contracts worth Rs 26570.8 Cr (Between 2014 and 2018) and contracts worth Rs 73000 Cr are in the pipeline. Will @RahulGandhi apologise to the country from the floor of the house?" the defence minister tweeted.

Earlier, Gandhi alleged that she "lied" in Parliament that government orders worth Rs one lakh crore were provided to HAL, while demanding that she should either place the documents in support of her statement in the House or resign.

Read: Defence minister lied in Parl on HAL; must show documents or resign: Rahul

Gandhi's attack came after a media report claimed that "not a single rupee of the said Rs 1 lakh crore has come to HAL, since not a single order, as claimed, has been signed till now".

The media report cited senior HAL management officials in order to back its claim. The Congress has been targeting the government, alleging that it denied the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) an offset contract under the Rafale fighter jets deal with France, a charge the government has denied.        

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has accused the Congress of not supporting HAL during its rule and asserted that the government is now strengthening the defence public sector undertaking.

"When you tell one lie, you need to keep spinning out more lies, to cover up the first one. In her eagerness to defend the PM's Rafale lie, the RM lied to Parliament," Gandhi tweeted.         "Tomorrow, RM must place before Parliament documents showing 1 Lakh crore of Govt orders to HAL. Or resign," he said.

Gandhi had on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "weakening" HAL to help his "suit-boot" friend. His criticism followed a media report which claimed that HAL, grappling with low finances, was forced to borrow Rs 1,000 crore to pay salaries to its employees for the first time in years. Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted on Sunday: "The Lying Defence Minister's Lies Get Exposed! Defence Minister claimed that procurement orders worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore provided to HAL! HAL says Not a SINGLE PAISA has come, as Not a SINGLE ORDER has been signed!"        

"For the first time, HAL forced to take a loan of Rs1000 Cr to pay salaries!," he added.

...
Tags: ongress, nirmala sitharaman, rahul gandhi, pm modi, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 9 PureView promo video hits the web, confirms penta-camera layout

Nokia teases that 5 shots can be captured simultaneously while in taking 10x more light than a traditional smartphone camera sensor. (Photo: 91mobiles)
 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ready to face CBI, says Akhilesh Yadav on illegal mining case

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister may face a probe by the CBI, according to the agency FIR made public Saturday, the day arch rivals SP and BSP indicated their intent to join hands to counter the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah attacks Rahul over court order in National Herald case

He was speaking at a booth workers' rally at Silvassa, where he also appealed to the people to give one more chance to the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (Photo: File)

Personal secretaries of 3 UP ministers arrested for seeking bribes

In the sting operation, Om Prakash Kashyap, personal secretary of Backward Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar is purportedly seen asking for Rs 40 lakh for a transfer. (Representational Image)

National Herald publisher approaches Delhi HC against eviction order

AJL, the publisher of National Herald newspaper, has approached Delhi HC challenging a single judge order asking it to vacate premises in Delhi. (Photo: File | PTI)

BJP allies deserting 'sinking ship' a telling sign: Shashi Tharoor

In that context, the loan waiver is not necessarily a populist measure, but a prudent stepping stone in a larger mission to rid the system of its ailments, Tharoor said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham