search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Intolerance at Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan? BJP’s Malavika Avinash booed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Jan 6, 2019, 3:24 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 3:24 am IST
She raised the issue of the Sabarimala row and lynching incidents reported across the country.
Former CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates ‘Kurubara Samskruti Darshana Malike’ book release programme in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)
 Former CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates ‘Kurubara Samskruti Darshana Malike’ book release programme in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)

Hubballi: There was pandemonium during the second day of the 84th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan on Saturday as a section of the audience  raised objections to the speech of actor and BJP leader, Malavika Avinash.

Participating in the session on 'Rationality and Intolerance,'  she raised the issue of the Sabarimala row and lynching incidents reported across the country and wondered why people were quiet when 3,000 Sikhs were massacred or when Hindu activists in the state were killed.

 

Targeting atheists, she asked why they did nothing when women were denied entry into the Sabarimala temple.

This angered a section of the audience, which alleged that she was trying to politicise issues. As a heated exchange of words followed, the police deployed outside the auditorium rushed in to calm the agitators. Others in the audience demanded that the police throw the agitating group out and wanted Ms Avinash to continue her speech. But she voluntarily stepped down from the podium as the situation escalated.

...
Tags: 84th akhila bharat kannada sahitya sammelan, malavika avinash, intolerance, sabarimala temple row
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru shivers at 9.6 degrees Celsius

As a cold wave swept across south-interior Karnataka, the minimum temperature fell to below 7 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, but warmed gradually, said the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Odisha TV actress falls off terrace, cops probe

As per preliminary reports, the actress had gone to her father’s place at Mahanadi Vihar area where she reportedly fell off the terrace. (Representational Image)

Interest-free loans, phones for Odisha Self Help Groups

Naveen Patnaik

Rajahmundry: 5k-run to be held today for students

Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation

AP NIT to provide free GATE coaching to Scheduled Castes and STs

AP NIT director Prof. C.S.P. Rao asked the students to get free coaching from the faculty of AP NIT and advised them to make use of the facility to find employment in public and private sector.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham