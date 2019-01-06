search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: IT dept grills film producers Jayanna, C R Manohar, Rockline Venkatesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALA CHAUHAN
Published Jan 6, 2019, 3:07 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 4:01 am IST
Third day of raids continue to hit the Sandalwood industry.
Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s home where income tax department officials conducted a raid at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru (Photo: KPN)
 Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s home where income tax department officials conducted a raid at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: The income tax raids on the premises of some of the top Sandalwood actors and producers entered the third day on Saturday and were likely to conclude at midnight. Film producers C.R. Manohar and Jayanna were still being grilled on Saturday evening for alleged suppression of taxable income and undisclosed assets, said a well-placed source.

Manohar, besides being a big-ticket producer, is also a JD(S) MLC. Jayanna is a film distributor and producer and has produced films with the top actors in the Kannada film industry.

 

The tax men had raided top Kannada actors Sudeep, Yash, Shivarajkumar and Puneet Rajkumar and film producers Vijay Kiragandhur (of the blockbuster film ‘K.G.F.’), Manohar (of ‘Villian’ fame), Rockline Venkatesh and Jayanna on Thursday morning at 27 locations linked to the actors and producers in the city.

Though there has been no official word from the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka & Goa, which conducted the raids on the nature and amount of seizures, it is reliably learnt that the I-T officials have seized a lot of incriminating property documents, cash, jewellery and gold. The assessment of the seizures will begin once the raids are concluded. The directorate will take the help of a government-approved assessor of gems and jewellery.

The raids were planned days ahead after extensive groundwork.

...
Tags: income tax raids, c.r. manohar, sandalwood industry
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Intolerance at Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan? BJP’s Malavika Avinash booed

Former CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates ‘Kurubara Samskruti Darshana Malike’ book release programme in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru shivers at 9.6 degrees Celsius

As a cold wave swept across south-interior Karnataka, the minimum temperature fell to below 7 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, but warmed gradually, said the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Odisha TV actress falls off terrace, cops probe

As per preliminary reports, the actress had gone to her father’s place at Mahanadi Vihar area where she reportedly fell off the terrace. (Representational Image)

Interest-free loans, phones for Odisha Self Help Groups

Naveen Patnaik

Rajahmundry: 5k-run to be held today for students

Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham