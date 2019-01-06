search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘11 million jobs lost in 2018, but PM Modi still singing raag jumla’: Rahul

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2019, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 1:16 pm IST
The Congress has accused the government of favouring Anil Ambani’s firm in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.
The Congress president had earlier attacked the prime minister over the condition of farmers, alleging that on one hand Modi is not waiving their loans and on the other he is giving a 'license of loot' to his 'suit-boot friends'. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Narendra Modi over reported job losses last year, saying the prime minister who had promised two crore jobs every year was still singing the “tune of rhetoric”.

Gandhi hit out at Modi citing a media report which claimed that the employment scenario turned bleak in the past year with almost 11 million Indians losing their jobs.

 

The report cited data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

 “Breaking! 1 crore 10 lakh jobs were lost in 2018. The prime minister, who promised two crore jobs to the youth every year, is still singing ‘Raag Jumla’ (tune of rhetoric),” Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

 “If Modi ji had worked for the country instead of helping Anil Ambani loot, then the future of the youth would not have been so insecure,” he added.

The Congress has accused the government of favouring Anil Ambani’s firm in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal. However, the government, as well as Ambani, have rejected all the allegations.

The Congress president had earlier attacked the prime minister over the condition of farmers, alleging that on one hand Modi is not waiving their loans and on the other he is giving a “license of loot” to his “suit-boot friends”.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, rafale deal, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




