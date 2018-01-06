What nonsense are you talking, angry Telangana Governor asks Congmen

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses the media outside the Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to the Governor related to sand mafia and law and order situation in the state, while other Congress leaders look on in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A verbal war broke out between Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Telangana Congress leaders on Friday at Raj Bhavan when a Congress delegation led by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Opposition leader in the Assembly K. Jana Reddy, and Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Mohmmod Ali Shabbir met the Governor to submit a representation regarding the arrest of MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga and the killing of Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Sailoo in Kamareddy district.

The Governor told the delegation that according to his information, Sailoo is not a VRA, and he was mown down by a vehicle carrying bricks, not sand. He said that the Congress leaders were wrong in accusing the sand mafia.

This angered the Congress leaders, who reminded him that he had became Governor due to Sonia Gandhi’s ‘biksha’, (alms) and was continuing as Governor by making pairavi (lobbying).

Former MPs Sarve Satyanarayana and Mallu Ravi told the Governor, “You are behaving like a TRS worker, behave like a Governor.” An angry Governor said, “What nonsense are you talking.”

Congress demands probe by ACB

The Congress leaders replied that when Opposition leaders submit a representation, the Governor should make inqu-iries, “but you are defe-nding the government. Do you know what is happening in the state?”

The Governor replied that everyone should support the state government. Regarding the arrest of Manda Krishna Madiga, the Governor said that Mr Krishna had violated bail conditions.

The Congress leaders said that when Mr Krishna was on an indefinite hunger strike at his home, how was that violation of bail conditions?

The Congress leaders demanded an inquiry into the alleged murder of Sailoo and Rs 25 lakh to be paid to his family. They also demanded that the Anti-Corruption Bureau inquire into the irregularities in sand mining.

They demanded removal of all cases against Manda Krishna Madiga who should be released unconditionally. They said that the state government must take an all-party delegation to Delhi to bring pressure on the Central government to bring Act on SC categorisation.

Later, in a communi-qué, the Governor described the meeting as “cordial”. He said he had told the delegation that he would look into their memorandum. He said that the dignity and neutrality of Raj Bhavan would always be maintained. The Governor said that he was concerned about the welfare of the people of both Telugu states.