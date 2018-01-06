search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

What nonsense are you talking, angry Telangana Governor asks Congmen

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jan 6, 2018, 2:29 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 3:13 am IST
Cong leaders met the Guv to submit a representation regarding the arrest of MRPS president and the killing of VRA Sailoo.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses the media outside the Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to the Governor related to sand mafia and law and order situation in the state, while other Congress leaders look on in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses the media outside the Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to the Governor related to sand mafia and law and order situation in the state, while other Congress leaders look on in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A verbal war broke out between Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Telangana Congress leaders on Friday at Raj Bhavan when a Congress delegation led by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Opposition leader in the Assembly K. Jana Reddy, and Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Mohmmod Ali Shabbir met the Governor to submit a representation regarding the arrest of MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga and the killing of Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Sailoo in Kamareddy district.

The Governor told the delegation that according to his information, Sailoo is not a VRA, and he was mown down by a vehicle carrying bricks, not sand. He said that the Congress leaders were wrong in accusing the sand mafia. 

 

This angered the Congress leaders, who reminded him that he had became Governor due to Sonia Gandhi’s ‘biksha’, (alms) and was continuing as Governor by making pairavi (lobbying).

Former MPs Sarve  Satyanarayana and Mallu Ravi told the Governor, “You are behaving like a TRS worker, behave like a Governor.” An angry Governor said, “What nonsense are you talking.”

Congress demands probe by ACB 
The Congress leaders replied that when Opposition leaders submit a representation, the Governor should make inqu-iries, “but you are defe-nding the government. Do you know what is happening in the state?” 

The Governor replied that everyone should support the state government. Regarding the arrest of Manda Krishna Madiga, the Governor said that Mr Krishna had violated bail conditions. 

The Congress leaders said that when Mr Krishna was on an indefinite hunger strike at his home, how was that violation of bail conditions?

The Congress leaders demanded an inquiry into the alleged murder of Sailoo and Rs 25 lakh to be paid to his family. They also demanded that the Anti-Corruption Bureau inquire into the irregularities in sand mining. 

They demanded removal of all cases against Manda Krishna Madiga who should be released unconditionally. They said that the state government must take an all-party delegation to Delhi to bring pressure on the Central government to bring Act on SC categorisation. 

Later, in a communi-qué, the Governor described the meeting as “cordial”. He said he had told the delegation that he would look into their memorandum. He said that the dignity and neutrality of Raj Bhavan would always be maintained. The Governor said that he was concerned about the welfare of the people of both Telugu states.

Tags: telangana congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mum accidentally runs over and kills one-year-old son

According to investigators, Cai's mother, Tralyn Crosby, 35, was backing her vehicle up when she struck her son. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Transgender model features in Vogue issue celebrating influential British women

The issue marks 100 years since women won the right to vote in the country (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kareena roasted for ‘photoshopped’ bikini pics, accused of going under the knife

Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures from a leading magazine.
 

Explosive book on Trump releases despite WH saying it is 'false and fake'

Henry Holt, the publisher, confirmed that due to unprecedented demand, they are moving the on-sale date for all formats of "Fire and Fury," by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5. (Photo: AFP/File)
 

104-year-old woman believes daily can of Diet Coke is secret to long life

The care home resident has revealed she consumes at least one can of the soda a day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Terminator-style robots may soon be real thanks to self-healing synthetic muscles

The muscles can self-repair any damage (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Hunt on for 3 armed goons

Three armed robbers are spreading terror on city roads targeting citizens and looting their property.

Hyderabad: Thugs loot Rs 2 lakh from businessman’s car

THE BIZMAN parked his car near JNTU and crossed the road to reach his friend’s house, leaving the bag containing money in the vehicle.

Not status quo, rollback fee: Parents

A school in Tarnaka area increased fee of Class III to Rs 26,000 from Rs 19,000 in the third week of May when they were collecting first term fee.’’

35 lakh more enrol for higher education

In last three years, the student population increased by more than 35 lakh, said the report released by Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.

Honest babus get shifted: Menaka Guruswamy

Women refrain from filing cases against their employers or colleagues for sexual harassment at work place as they fear the consequences.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham