TN buses go off road for the third day despite Madras HC warning

Published Jan 6, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations are demanding wage hike among other things.
 The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, was declared on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Scores of commuters were left stranded in Koyambedu bus terminal of Chennai as an indefinite strike by the transport workers' unions in Tamil Nadu continued for the third day despite the Madras High Court warning.

Taking a serious view of the strike called by certain transport unions, the Madras High Court on Friday said the workers should get back to work or "face consequences", including termination and contempt of court.

 

"There will be an interim order restraining the transport workers, specially, the drivers and conductors, from taking recourse to strike," the court said.

Hours after the Madras High Court ordered them to call of the strike, the transport corporation unions on Friday said their agitation would continue till their demands on wage revision were met by the Tamil Nadu government.

The unions, including DMK-affiliated LPF and CITU, rejected the state government's ultimatum to return to work or face 'consequences', issued following the court directive.    

Drivers and conductors of various state transport corporations are demanding wage hike among other things.

DMK working president MK Stalin on Friday, spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palanisamy over phone and expressed concern over the ongoing transport strike and urged the government to expedite talks with the unions.

A large number of people were seen queued up waiting for the private buses at the different bus stops.

The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, was declared on Thursday.

The workers of the transport department have been demanding for a pay scale revision to Rs 30,000.

However, the authorities agreed to pay only Rs 24,400.

