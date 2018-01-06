Puducherry: Official faces disciplinary action for meeting Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry: A Puducherry government official faces disciplinary action for having met the Lt Governor to address his grievance. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in a WhatsApp message alleged that a senior government official who met her in open sessions months ago sharing his experience on how he was being held back of his promotion was served with a showcause notice of disciplinary action for having met the Lt Governor.

“Truly saddened to share with one particular case of a senior officer when he came to greet me for the new year today, I recalled he had met me at the open house session many months ago and shared with me how he was being held back of his promotion “, said the Lt Governor. She said the official was referred to the appropriate officer to hear and redress his grievance.

The Lt Governor alleged that instead of hearing his grievance, the concerned officer directed that this officer be served a show cause notice of disciplinary action for having met the Lt Governor.

“Accordingly the next in line officer blindly obeyed his senior and served a memo to the petitioner under his own signatures,” said Ms Bedi

“All officers of the administration fell in line. The case of the officer was so clear. I have seen the papers only now as this aggrieved officer never came back to me to tell me of the consequences of coming to me. Or else I could have called for the file to see for myself,” she added.

The Lt Governor said that the officer was hesitant to share his experience with her as he was afraid of another disciplinary action.

Calling the incident painful the Lt Governor reminded the officials that one is a coward when one does not stand up for what is right when it is a situation to be not a part of a most evident wrong.