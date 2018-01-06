Police bust online sex racket operating from Kochi lodge, arrest kingpin, 13 others

Police officials said they closely monitored certain websites through which alleged arrangements were being made for indulging in such illegal activities; they further added that all those arrested have been booked for human trafficking. (Photo: Representational)

Kochi: An online sex racket, allegedly being operated from a lodge in Kochi, has been busted with the arrest of 14 persons, including its kingpin, a woman from Delhi, police said.

Police officials said they closely monitored certain websites through which alleged arrangements were being made for indulging in such illegal activities.

Following this, the lodge was raided on Friday and 14 people were arrested, police said.

Besides the kingpin of the racket, those arrested include five women, four transgenders, three customers and the lodge manager, police said.

The sex racket was being run with the support of the lodge manager, they said, adding all those arrested have been booked for human trafficking.