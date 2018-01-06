search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Move to end extension of H-1B visas would be bad policy: US industry body

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
'This policy would harm American business, our economy, and the country,' a US Chambers of Commerce spokesperson said.
The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers. (Photo: File)
 The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Washington: The move to end extension of H-1B visas would be "bad policy" and is contrary to the goals of a merit-based immigration system, the US Chamber of Commerce said on Saturday over the Trump administration's reported plan that could result in self-deportation of around 700,000 Indians.

The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers. But since taking office last January, President Donald Trump has been cracking down on the scheme.

 

The proposal to curb H-1B visa extensions which was part of Trump's 'Buy American, Hire American' initiative that he vowed to launch during his election campaign trail, is being drafted by the Department of Homeland Security, reports said.

"It would be tremendously bad policy to tell highly skilled individuals who are applying for permanent residency and have been working in the US for several years that they are no longer welcome," a US Chambers of Commerce spokesperson said.

"This policy would harm American business, our economy, and the country. Further, it is inconsistent with the goals of a more merit-based immigration system," the spokesperson said.

He was responding to reports that the administration is discussing a move to curb extensions to H-1B visa holders who have completed their two-three years of H-1B visa terms and have been receiving extensions because of their pending Green Card application status.

Such a move would impact some 5,00,000 to 7,50,000 highly skilled Indian technology professionals, academicians and research scholars in the US and result in their moving back to India.

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi hoped the administration "immediately rejects" the proposal.

"I fully support efforts to reform the H-1B system, and while our priority must continue to be improving advanced training for our domestic workforce, ending H-1B visa extensions would kneecap our economy and encourage companies to further offshore jobs, instead of making those investments in US. It would also tear families apart and hurt businesses US. I hope the administration immediately rejects this proposal," he said.

The US is currently facing a skills gap of over six million jobs, and companies are struggling to find talent to fill these open positions, Krishnamoorthi said.

"Educators and employers need to be working together to ensure that we are developing the skills at home in America to fill the job openings domestically, both today and in the coming years. My bill to re-authorise career and technical education programmes would help to close this skills gap, and the Senate needs to take up this bill that passed the House unanimously last June," he said.

Tags: h1-b visa, us chambers of commerce, extension of h-1b visas, donald trump, department of homeland security, raja krishnamoorthi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Wake up Indians! American dream is over: US to stop H-1B visa extension
US plans to end rule that lets spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in country


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s what gets you more swipes on Tinder

Results discovered that including a sport in your bio could double your chances of receiving matches, especially if you’re a man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Deep-fried fish comes alive on serving tray

The video was said to be taken in Hengyang, Hunan Province in southern China. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here are Tinder’s dating tips for the new year

Tinder shares some pro tips, that will help you create a quality profile and land those all-important right swipes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

10.or D review: A stock Android treat on a very tight budget

If everyday performance and a good build quality are your concern, then the 10.or D makes for a wise choice.
 

IPL 2018: Not retained by KKR, Gautam Gambhir to join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, was not retained by the side during IPL 2018 player retention. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why Kate can wear tiaras but Meghan will have to wait

Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Resume work or face action: TN govt to transport staff on indefinite strike

The indefinite strike by Tamil Nadu transport workers entered its third day on Saturday. (Photo:

Salman will be killed in Jodhpur: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's open threat to actor

Salman Khan gets a death threat from Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (Photo: DC)

Kamala Mills inferno: Owner of Mojo’s Bistro held, one still on run

14 people were killed in a blaze at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on December 29, 2017. (Photo: PTI)

P Chidambaram blames Modi govt for economic slug in 2017-18

Chidambaram said the recent social discontent could be a 'direct manifestation of this economic slowdown, which the government was conveniently hiding.' (Photo: PTI)

Rahul in trouble: RS sends 'prima facie' notice over 'Jaitlie tweet'

A BJP member said that Rahul had 'deliberately twisted' the spelling of Jaitley's surname to 'Jaitlie', which was 'highly derogatory.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham