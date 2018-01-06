Meaningful exchange of views: Rahul meets Communist Party of China delegation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted images of his meeting with a delegation of Communist Party of China led by Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee. (Photo: Twitter | @OfficeOfRG)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.

"Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views," Gandhi tweeted.

He also posted two pictures of his meeting on Twitter.

Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views. pic.twitter.com/smkisW5Hiu — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 5, 2018

Congress leader Anand Sharma was also present in the meeting.

The delegation also met Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs VK Singh on Friday.

47-year-old newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi had in 2017, stoked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam standoff between the two countries.

Rahul had then said it was his job to be informed on critical issues. "I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE and the Bhutanese Ambassador," he tweeted.