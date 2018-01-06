search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, as the latter looks very disappointed. (Photo: AP) LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test Day 2: Dale Steyn dismisses Wriddhiman Saha, visitors 7 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Meaningful exchange of views: Rahul meets Communist Party of China delegation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Rahul had in 2017, stoked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam standoff. 
Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted images of his meeting with a delegation of Communist Party of China led by Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee. (Photo: Twitter | @OfficeOfRG)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted images of his meeting with a delegation of Communist Party of China led by Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee. (Photo: Twitter | @OfficeOfRG)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.

"Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views," Gandhi tweeted.

 

He also posted two pictures of his meeting on Twitter.

Congress leader Anand Sharma was also present in the meeting.

The delegation also met Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs VK Singh on Friday.

47-year-old newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi had in 2017, stoked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam standoff between the two countries. 

Rahul had then said it was his job to be informed on critical issues. "I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE and the Bhutanese Ambassador," he tweeted.

 

Tags: rahul gandhi, communist party of china, meng xiangfeng, vk singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10.or D review: A stock Android treat on a very tight budget

If everyday performance and a good build quality are your concern, then the 10.or D makes for a wise choice.
 

IPL 2018: Not retained by KKR, Gautam Gambhir to join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, was not retained by the side during IPL 2018 player retention. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why Kate can wear tiaras but Meghan will have to wait

Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Honor View 10 review: A superb flagship alternative

With the View 10, Honor has delivered its latest salvo in the battle against other mainstream manufacturers and the results are very compelling.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test Day 2: Dale Steyn dismisses Wriddhiman Saha, visitors 7 down

Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, as the latter looks very disappointed. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: How Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja signed Chennai Super Kings contracts for IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings sprang no surprises as they retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League 2018 player retention. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN buses go off road for the third day despite Madras HC warning

The strike, following the failure of talks on wage revision and clearance of pending dues with Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, was declared on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Police bust online sex racket operating from Kochi lodge, arrest kingpin, 13 others

Police officials said they closely monitored certain websites through which alleged arrangements were being made for indulging in such illegal activities; they further added that all those arrested have been booked for human trafficking. (Photo: Representational)

Money laundering case: ED files 2nd chargesheet against Lalu's daughter Misa

The ED has filed a second charge sheet against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case before a Delhi court. (Photo: File)

4 policemen dead after IED planted by militants goes off in J&K Sopore

The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike in Sopore. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala 'love jihad': NIA to quiz 'ISIS accused' who knew Hadiya's husband

Born as Akhila, she converted to Islam and changed her name to Hadiya before marrying Jahan.  (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham