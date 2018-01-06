search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala govt orders closure of school 'to prevent Muslims from joining ISIS'

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2018, 9:43 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 9:43 am IST
The government has not issued a no objection certificate (NOC) to the school.
Inquiries revealed that the textbooks at the Peace Foundation International School, were aimed at the propagation of ideas contradicting the country's secular policies. (Photo: Facebook/Peace International School)
Thiruvanathapuram: The Kerala government has ordered the closure of a private school at Kochi for having contents in its syllabus that go against the country's secular policies.

The order for the school's closure, issued on Thursday, said it was highly necessary to stop the operation of such institutions "to prevent the Muslims from joining ISIS (Islamic State) activities."

 

Inquiries revealed that the textbooks at the Peace Foundation International School, were aimed at the propagation of ideas contradicting the country's secular policies besides trying to spread propaganda which was against the country's policies, an order said.

"Hence in order to prevent the Muslims from joining IS activities, it is highly necessary to stop the operation of such institutions," the order said.

It also said the government has not issued a no objection certificate (NOC) to the school and that it has no Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board affiliation.

The school at Thammanam in Ernakulam came under the scanner in October 2016 after the district educational officer filed a complaint against the school on the contents of the textbooks.

The Education Secretary to the Director of Public Instruction issued the order under the Right to Education Act to close the school and transfer students to neighbourhood schools.

