J&K: 6 bodies recovered from Kupwara after avalanche hits vehicle

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
The body of a Beacon officer was recovered on Friday night after the rescue operations were launched.
A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Srinagar: Five bodies were on Saturday recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow, trapping seven persons.

The body of a Beacon officer was recovered on Friday night after the rescue operations were launched, deputy commissioner, Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir said.

 

A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday.

"Five bodies were recovered from the avalanche site," deputy commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir said.

He said that the total number of people killed in the avalanche has risen to six.

Three people have been pulled out alive from the avalanche site, he said, adding that the rescue operations are underway.

Tags: avalanche, jammu and kashmir, kupwara avalanche
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




