Hyderabad High Court allows CPS staff protest rally in KCR’s constituency

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 3:08 am IST
It is planned as a protest rally demanding abolition of the CPS and reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
Hyderabad: State government employees covered under Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on Friday secured permission from the High Court to hold their proposed Ayutha Dharma Deeksha at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s home constituency Gajwel on January 7.

It is planned as a protest rally demanding abolition of the CPS and reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

 

The police late on Thurs-day cancelled permission for the meeting all of a sudden, forcing the employees to approach the High Court.

TS CPS Employees Union president G. Sthitaprajna said, “We have achieved our first victory in our fight against CPS with the HC orders. Our deeksha will go on  as scheduled. Over 10,000 employees will take part in the protest rally.”

