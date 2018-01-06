Haj office goes saffron in UP, Opposition calls it a bid to annoy Muslims

The BJP government paint the outer wall of the UP State Haj Committee office in saffron, at Lucknow on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP State Haj Committee office in Lucknow has shed its green colour and taken on the shade of saffron. The Haj committee supervises the Mecca pilgrimage and is used by Muslims as a transit point while on their way to pilgrimage in Mecca.

The green-and-white exterior wall of the Haj House is now being painted sa-ffron and Opposition parties have accused the Yogi government of deliberately provoking the minority community by fanning religious sentiments.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been pursuing his saffron agenda ever since he took over as Chief Minister, ten months ago.

From books to diaries to his office, the upholstery on the furniture, towels, buses, school buildings and electric poles have taken on a saffron hue.

Congress spokesman Surendra Rajput said, “The painting of the Haj house in saffron colour is a deliberate attempt to annoy Muslims. If Hindus are using saffron, Muslims should also be permitted to use green. Every individual should be allowed to enjoy his religious freedom.”

SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary also accused the state government of trying to impose its choices on minorities. “The BJP is creating a dangerous situation in the state with such steps,” he said.

Mr Mohsin Raza, the lone Muslim minister in the UP government, said that saffron was a colour that gave positive energy and there was no harm is using it.