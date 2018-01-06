search on deccanchronicle.com
4 policemen dead after IED planted by militants goes off in J&K Sopore

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2018, 11:02 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 1:20 pm IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the death of the four policemen in the blast.
The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike in Sopore. (Photo: ANI)
 The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike in Sopore. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir on Saturday, an official said.

Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district, the official said.

 

The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a separatist-sponsored strike there.

This is the first major terror attack in the Valley in which security forces have suffered casualties.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed grief over the death of the four policemen in the blast.

"Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in peace." 

Five CRPF men were killed on December 31 when heavily armed terrorists carried out a suicide attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama in south Kashmir. 

Tags: j&k policemen killed, ied blast, srinagar, j&k police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




