TRS MLC Kavitha seeks deferment of CBI questioning in Delhi liquor policy scam case

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2022, 11:13 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2022, 11:13 am IST
Kavitha on Monday said she will be able to meet the sleuths from December 11-15 (except on 13th) instead on December 6, due to her preoccupied schedule.
 Kavitha on Monday said she will be able to meet the sleuths from December 11-15 (except on 13th) instead on December 6, due to her preoccupied schedule.(Twitter)

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha, who has been served with a notice by the CBI for questioning in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam, on Monday said she will be able to meet the sleuths from December 11-15 (except on 13th) instead on December 6, due to her preoccupied schedule.

In a letter to the investigating agency, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter said she had gone through the contents of the FIR copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.

"As proposed by you, I am not in a position to meet on 6th December, 2022, because of my preoccupied schedule. I will be able to meet you either on 11th, 12th or 14th or 15th of this month whichever is as convenient to you at my residence in Hyderabad. Same may please be confirmed at the earliest," she said in the letter to the CBI.

The letter was addressed to Raghavendra Vatsa, Head of Branch/ DIG, CBI, ACB Delhi.

The CBI on December 2 issued a notice to the TRS leader for questioning in the case on December 6. The probe agency asked her to intimate the place as per her convenience for the "examination" at 11 AM on that day.

Kavitha, in a statement, had said she informed the authorities that they can meet her at her Hyderabad residence.

"I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law," she further said.

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the scam, Kavitha had said she was ready to face any probe.

The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused.

"As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora," the ED had said in the remand report filed on one of the accused -- Amit Arora -- in a Delhi Court.

...
