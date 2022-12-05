  
Any position for qualified people possible in India, says CM

Published Dec 5, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi present a memento to President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo By Arrangement)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said it is great that a tribal woman has assumed the post of President and "Droupadi Murmu's noble life as a socialist, democrat and tireless worker for the downtrodden is a great example for merit being recognised in this country."
 
President Murmu was accorded a grand welcome by the chief minister, governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan and ministers. The CM and governor presented her the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at a civic reception for her at the Mural convention centre in Poranki.
 
The CM said, “Droupadi Murmu will forever stand in the history of the country as a great example of how any person with constitutionally prescribed qualifications can reach any position. The way Murmu accepted the hardships in her life with a smile and moved forward with determination is an example for every woman in this country to follow.”
 
Highlighting the initiatives of the government for welfare of women, the CM said they are already implementing many programmes with a desire that every woman should be empowered like the President and grow socially, politically and economically.
 
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said Andhra Pradesh is a highly diverse state that can proudly boast of a very rich cultural history and heritage. “Telugu, the official language of the state, is one of the six classical languages, and it is widely spoken by over 96 million people all over the world. Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore once said, ‘Telugu is the sweetest of all Indian Languages.’ Andhra Pradesh has always been known for a wide range of performing arts, dance, drama and music.”


“The ‘Kuchipudi’ dance, originated in the state, is a well-known classical dance form.”
 
Governor Harichandan said AP is a sacred land of world-renowned temples with a rich cultural history and traditional splendor, dating back to thousands of years and it offers a wonderful experience to tourists and pilgrims. The first rank achieved by Andhra Pradesh in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ (EoDB), is a barometer for the business-friendly environment offered by the state.”  
 
Union minister for tourism and culture, G Kishan Reddy, high court chief justice Prashant Mishra and other dignitaries attended the event.
 
Earlier, the governor, chief minister, the Union minister and chief secretary Jawahar Reddy accorded a warm reception to the President in the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram.

