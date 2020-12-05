The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2020 Farmers call Bharat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers call Bharat bandh on Dec 8, threaten to intensify agitation

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
This hardening of stand came a day ahead of the fifth round of talks with the government
Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 5, 2020. (AFP)
 Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 5, 2020. (AFP)

New Delhi: Upping the ante, farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws on Friday announced a Bharat bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands.

This hardening of stand came a day ahead of the fifth round of talks with the government.

 

According to sources, the government has worked out possible solutions to the provisions on which the farmer leaders have raised objections in a bid to break the deadlock.

Farmer leaders held a meeting during the day to decide the future course of action. Addressing a press conference later, one of the leaders Gurnam Singh Chadoni said if the Centre on Saturday does not accept their demand of repealing the three farm laws, they will intensify their agitation.

"In our meeting today, we have decided to give a Bharat bandh call on December 8 during which we will also occupy all toll plazas," said Harinder Singh Lakhwal, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

 

"We have planned to block all roads leading to Delhi in the coming days if the farm laws are not scrapped," he also said.

He said that farmers will protest against the central government and corporate houses and burn their effigies on Saturday, adding that on December 7, sportspersons will return their medals in solidarity with the farmers.

The farmer leaders stuck to their demand that the Centre call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws, adding that the protestors do not want amendments but their scrapping.

 

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will lead the government side, also comprising Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State of Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, in the crucial round of talks on Saturday.

In the previous meeting on Thursday, Tomar had assured 40 farmer union leaders that the government is open to considering ways to strengthen APMC mandis, create a level-playing field with proposed private markets, and provide a provision for approaching higher courts for dispute resolution, while asserting that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) will continue.

 

But the other side stuck to their demand of repealing the three "hastily-passed" farm laws, saying that the legislations with several loopholes and deficiencies cannot be amended.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers are hoping that the government will meet their demands during the fifth round of talks.

"The government and the farmers did not reach any decision during the meeting held on Thursday. The government wants to make amendments to the three laws, but we want the laws to be completely repealed..." Tikait told PTI.

 

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the farm reform legislations were brought in after elaborate stakeholder consultations and a lot of homework, and will benefit farmers. Asserting that the reforms were not done in a jiffy, she said the agriculture minister is meeting farmers with an open mind and hoped that a solution will be found soon.

Throughout the day, Delhi's border points remained choked as thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states held demonstrations for the ninth consecutive day. Traffic moved at snail's pace at several border points of the national capital as police kept key routes connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh closed.

 

A senior police officer said that the situation at Chilla and Ghazipur borders remained peaceful, adding that tight security arrangements are in place as part of precautionary measures.

Farmers staying put at the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida performed a 'havan' on a partially closed highway and offered prayers wishing "good sense" for the government.

The farmers' groups continued to garner support from various quarters with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured them that her party TMC stands by them.

 

The Indian National Lok Dal said the government should listen to the farmers and expressed its willingness to join any front floated by the Shiromani Akali Dal for their cause.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar said it will take out a demonstration in Patna on Saturday in protest against the agriculture bills.

Party leader Tejashwi Yadav said the dharna will be "held at Gandhi Maidan, in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi whose vision is under attack from the proposed legislations which intend to give a leeway to big private players in agriculture sector".

 

In Delhi, India summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the farmers' protest constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

 

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and scrap the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

...
Tags: bharat bandh, farmers protest, farm laws, delhi chalo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting

The MIM chief pointed out that the party had won 44 seats while fielding 51 candidates this time against 60 in 2016.

Did not decide about post-poll alliance with TRS: Owaisi

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (PTI)

Haryana Health Minister tests positive weeks after getting Covaxin vaccine shot

The Anantapur district administration is about to complete renaming of colonies, including schools and other offices. (Representational Image:PTI)

Anantapur does away with caste-based locality names



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Haryana Health Minister tests positive weeks after getting Covaxin vaccine shot

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (PTI)

UP Police makes first arrest under new anti-conversion law

Under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which deals with different categories of offences, a marriage will be declared

Madhya Pradesh to form a 'Gau Cabinet' to conserve cattle resources

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.(PTI)

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham