Special court for Disha’s gangrape-murder case

Following the public demand for a speedy trial and immediate punishment of the accused, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the law department to approach the High Court.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has designated the first additional district and sessions’ court at Mahbubnagar as the special court for the speedy trial of the veterinarian Disha’s gangrape-murder case.

The government sent the proposal to the Telangana High Court just a day earlier requesting the Chief Justice for a fast-track court. The High Court gave its consent and the law department issued orders on Wednesday.

Sources close to the law department disclosed that the state government was also for appointing a public prosecutor to exclusively try the case. G. Shivaiah, a former public prosecutor who served for nearly 23 years, will likely take up the case.

Lately, the government constituted a fast-track court in Warangal to try the rape-murder of a nine-month-old girl. The trial was completed in 59 days and the accused awarded the death sentence. The High Court, on appeal, had reduced the punishment to life imprisonment till his death. The government has instructed case investigators to complete the probe and file the charge sheet in the shortest possible time so that the trial could be completed and sentence given. The public has demanded a public hanging.