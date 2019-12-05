Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 Personal data can be ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Personal data can be processed overseas with 'explicit consent'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
'Critical' personal data, however, is another classified data can only be stored and processed in India.
The personal data will include health records, financial data, sexual orientation, biometrics, genetic data, transgender status, religious or political beliefs or affiliations. (Photo: File)
 The personal data will include health records, financial data, sexual orientation, biometrics, genetic data, transgender status, religious or political beliefs or affiliations. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Data Protection Bill which was cleared by the cabinet on Wednesday envisages 'sensitive' personal data to be stored in India but it can be processed outside the country with the explicit consent of the individual concerned.

The personal data will include health records, financial data, sexual orientation, biometrics, genetic data, transgender status, religious or political beliefs or affiliations, news agency IANS reported.

 

'Critical' personal data, however, is another classified data can only be stored and processed in India and will not leave the country. It has not been defined what will be constituted in the critical personal data yet.

It will be defined by the government at the time of framing regulations.

The Data Protection Bill does not require companies to store and process 'all' personal data in India.

The Bill will let the government request non-personal data from any company for 'planning'. The social media platforms will have to develop a verification mechanism that is voluntary for users but will decrease anonymity.

Companies may face a penalty of up to Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of global turnover for major violations under the proposed Personal Data Protection law, according to IAN's official source.

In case of major violations, Personal Data Protection Bill proposes penalty of up to Rs 15 crore or 4 per cent of global turnover (whichever is higher). For minor violation, penalty of Rs 5 crore or 2 per cent of global turnover is proposed.

The data privacy law exempts processing of data without consent in case of issues around sovereignty, national security, and court order.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: personal data, personal data protection bill, critical data, sensitive data
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

This came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elaborated on key measures being adopted by the Centre to bring prices under control. (Photo: ANI)

Does she eat avocado? Chidambaram targets Sitharaman over rising onion prices

Attacking the current government on the current state of the economy, Chidambaram said, 'Prime Minister (Modi) has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'PM unusually silent, govt incompetent manager of economy': P Chidambaram

Modi, 48, was arrested in March this year by Scotland Yard in connection with the case. (Photo: Fiile)

Nirav Modi declared as fugitive economic offender by special court

'Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination. They have no contact with the outside world. They live in their own world and they fantasise about things. That is why the country is in such trouble,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)

'Country in trouble as PM Modi, Shah live in imaginary world': Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nirav Modi declared as fugitive economic offender by special court

(Photo: Fiile)

'Country in trouble as PM Modi, Shah live in imaginary world': Rahul Gandhi

'Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination. They have no contact with the outside world. They live in their own world and they fantasise about things. That is why the country is in such trouble,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)

P Chidambaram reaches Parliament day after SC granted him bail

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (Photo: ANI)

Out on bail, UP rape convict tries to kill victim, sets her on fire

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim and one of the prime accused were reportedly married last year, against the wishes of their families. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' as pollution levels cross 300 mark

Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham