Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 Out on bail, UP rape ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Out on bail, UP rape convict tries to kill victim, sets her on fire

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 11:09 am IST
The rape survivor was on her way to Rai Bareilly for the hearing in the rape case.
The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim and one of the prime accused were reportedly married last year, against the wishes of their families. (Photo: Representational)
 The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim and one of the prime accused were reportedly married last year, against the wishes of their families. (Photo: Representational)

Lucknow: A 23 year-old-rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the accused, out on bail, attempted to burn the woman by dousing her with kerosene in fields outside the village, News18 reported.

 

She was on her way to Rai Bareilly for a hearing in the rape case.

The man accused of raping her brought four other men to help in burning her to death.

The girl, however, sustained 80 per cent and is critical. The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, police said.

Three of the five accused have been arrested, the police have formed teams to nab the other accused.

Reacting to this incident, Priyanka Gandhi, questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, they said. The victim and one of the prime accused were reportedly married last year, against the wishes of their families.

NCP's Majeed Memon said that the rape survivor in Unnao has suffered 80 pc burns and is struggling for life. He further said the rape survivor had earlier made two complaints and yet she couldn't be protected.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: up rape, crime against women, dousing, yogi adityanath, amit shah
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

'Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi live in their own imagination. They have no contact with the outside world. They live in their own world and they fantasise about things. That is why the country is in such trouble,' Rahul said. (Photo: File)

'Country in trouble as PM Modi, Shah live in imaginary world': Rahul Gandhi

He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. (Photo: ANI)

P Chidambaram reaches Parliament day after SC granted him bail

Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' as pollution levels cross 300 mark

As the Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August 5, when Article 370 was scrapped, her daughter Sana Iltija Javed operates her social media accounts. (Photo: File)

‘India -- No country for Muslims’: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter on Citizenship bill



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' as pollution levels cross 300 mark

Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels. (Photo: PTI)

‘India -- No country for Muslims’: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter on Citizenship bill

As the Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has been in detention since August 5, when Article 370 was scrapped, her daughter Sana Iltija Javed operates her social media accounts. (Photo: File)

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbour shooting, says IAF

1984 riots could’ve been avoided if Gujral’s advice was heeded: Singh

'I don't eat a lot of onion, garlic,' says Sitharaman amid debate over price rise

Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham