Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 MHA discusses cause ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MHA discusses cause for 'irregularities and delays' in FIRs in anti-Sikh riots case

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2019, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 7:02 pm IST
The MHA had called CBI and other teams, who investigated the cases registered in 1987 and 1991 in Delhi after the riots.
The meeting was called 'to discuss the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in clubbing two FIRs namely 418/91 and 67/87 of Police station Nangloi as well as delaying/suppressing of filing of chargesheet,' an official communication accessed by ANI said. (Photo: ANI)
 The meeting was called 'to discuss the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in clubbing two FIRs namely 418/91 and 67/87 of Police station Nangloi as well as delaying/suppressing of filing of chargesheet,' an official communication accessed by ANI said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday called a meeting to discuss the 'irregularities and delays' in First Information Reports (FIRs) and chargesheet related to specific cases of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The meeting was called "to discuss the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in clubbing two FIRs namely 418/91 and 67/87 of Police station Nangloi as well as delaying/suppressing of filing of chargesheet," an official communication accessed by ANI said.

 

The MHA had asked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other teams, who investigated the cases registered in 1987 and 1991 in Delhi after the riots, to attend the meeting.

The investigators of the cases, including the CBI and the SIT, were also called to clarify some issues related to the cases on Thursday.

Last year, the Delhi High court in the CBI vs Sajjan Kumar case had used strong words on the investigation and delay in the chargesheet.
The initial investigation of the matter was under question for allegedly favouring Sajjan Kumar.

There are allegations that in the case based on FIR number 67/87, the prosecution branch was sent a report in 1991 that suggested for the closure of the case against Sajjan Kumar. The suggestion was, however, rejected by the branch.

Allegations were also levelled in another case with FIR number 418/91 which was registered on the recommendation of Jain-Aggarwal Committee that investigators despite having statements of witnesses, gave clean chit to Sajjan Kumar.

Investigation in the matter further faced strong criticism as it was not allegedly done professionally.

"There was an utter failure to register separate FIRs with respect to the five deaths that form the subject matter of the present appeals. The failure to record any incident whatsoever in the DDR and the lack of mention of PW-1's statement therein, amongst other circumstances, established the apathy of the Delhi Police and their active connivance in the brutal murders being perpetrated," the Delhi High court had said last year in CBI vs Sajjan Kumar case.

The Delhi High Court had in December last year convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He had killed five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment area of Southwest Delhi and burnt down a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar on November 1 and 2 in 1984 following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The High Court had convicted him by reversing a verdict given by a trial court in the case.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mha, firs, anti-sikh riots case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday that each bus will have 3 CCTV cameras, 10 panic buttons and an automatic vehicle location system (GPS). (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt to install 3 CCTVs, 10 panic buttons, GPS in 5500 DTC and cluster buses

In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said 'ripe time will come and things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne.' (Photo: Twitter | DMK)

Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

'If members agree, we will implement a new system from today. After question hour, if I do not give permission on adjournment notices, then you raise your issues. Stop the practice of standing up soon after the question hour begins. Does the House give its permission? Yes, there is permission,' Birla said. (Photo: File | ANI)

LS Speaker takes sense of House, asks opposition to raise issues in zero hour

Siddaramaiah's statement came despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's warning that he would file a defamation suit against him and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for making statements alleging that the 17 disqualified MLAs were bought over by his party. (Photo: File)

BJP has no 'moral ground' to stay in power in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi govt to install 3 CCTVs, 10 panic buttons, GPS in 5500 DTC and cluster buses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday that each bus will have 3 CCTV cameras, 10 panic buttons and an automatic vehicle location system (GPS). (Photo: ANI)

Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said 'ripe time will come and things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne.' (Photo: Twitter | DMK)

LS Speaker takes sense of House, asks opposition to raise issues in zero hour

'If members agree, we will implement a new system from today. After question hour, if I do not give permission on adjournment notices, then you raise your issues. Stop the practice of standing up soon after the question hour begins. Does the House give its permission? Yes, there is permission,' Birla said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Democracy caged': WB Governor after arriving at Assembly, finds gate locked

Dhankar claimed that he wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, informing him about his visit. (Photo: ANI)

Congress will oppose Citizenship Amendment bill in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham