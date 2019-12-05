LS Speaker takes sense of House, asks opposition to raise issues in zero hour

'If members agree, we will implement a new system from today. After question hour, if I do not give permission on adjournment notices, then you raise your issues. Stop the practice of standing up soon after the question hour begins. Does the House give its permission? Yes, there is permission,' Birla said. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked opposition members to not be on their feet as soon as the question hour begins and took consent of the House before giving directions that issues of urgent importance can be raised after a decision on adjournment notices.

The Speaker gave directions soon after the House met for the day and opposition members sought to raise their issues.

"If members agree, we will implement a new system from today. After question hour, if I do not give permission on adjournment notices, then you raise your issues. Stop the practice of standing up soon after the question hour begins. Does the House give its permission? Yes, there is permission," he said.

After question hour, the speaker rejected adjournment notices but gave permission to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's T R Baalu and Trinamool Congress's Sudip Bandyopadyay to raise their issues.

