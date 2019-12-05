In Supreme Court, DMK seeks stay of local body polls

Chennai: DMK filed a fresh petition in Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Local Body polls in the State. In the plea the party sought a direction to stay the local body poll notification and orders to the State Election Commission to carry out the delimitation exercise in the newly created districts before conducting the elections.

The petitioner sought a direction that the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission of December 2 should be struck down since the delimitation exercise was not carried out in the newly created districts.

The local body elections have not been held in the State for the past three years. Following the orders of Apex Court, the State Election Commission had issued the notification on December 2, and elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 27 and 30, 2019 and the votes will be counted on January 2, 2020.

Earlier, in another plea filed before the Apex Court, the DMK stated that the necessary formalities for delimitation have yet not been undertaken in Tamil Nadu for conducting the local body polls. The delimitation, reservation and rotation process to be completed before the issuance of election notification, so that the process would be free and fair, the party said.

The matter, which is pending before the Apex court, is scheduled to be heard on December 5. Both the pleas will come up for hearing on Thursday.