Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 ‘I respect Ami ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘I respect Amit Shah whereas YSR Cong fears him’: Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 5, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 3:59 pm IST
Political observers said the change in Pawan Kalyan's stance came about after a meeting with senior BJP leaders in Delhi.
Suggesting he had no major differences with the ruling BJP, Pawan Kalyan said he had only differed with the party over Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File)
 Suggesting he had no major differences with the ruling BJP, Pawan Kalyan said he had only differed with the party over Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday claimed that Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress was afraid of Home Minister Amit Shah, implying that had his Jana Sena Party allied with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) the results of Assembly polls would have been different.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress swept to power in April-May elections, winning 151 of 175 seats.

 

Suggesting he had no major differences with the ruling BJP, Pawan Kalyan said he had only differed with the party over Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh. "I have respect for Amit Shah whereas YSRCP fears Amit Shah," Kalyan added.

The TDP, which was in power before being unseated by the YSR Congress, said it could find no fault with Pawan Kalyan's comment.

The BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao has said Pawan Kalyan was welcome to merge with his party.

Political observers say the change in Pawan Kalyan's stance came about after a meeting with senior BJP leaders in Delhi.

Kalyan has repeatedly questioned the ruling YSR Congress on the issue of alleged conversions in the state, which was an issue the BJP wants to take up. He has also been critical of the YSR Congress over alleged mismanagement of sand supply - an issue that has affected the livelihood of lakhs of construction workers.

Other issues that Kalyan and Reddy have been at odds over include the proposal to teach English in government schools.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pawan kalyan, amit shah, tdp, ysr congress, jagan mohan reddy, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said 'ripe time will come and things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne.' (Photo: Twitter | DMK)

Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

'If members agree, we will implement a new system from today. After question hour, if I do not give permission on adjournment notices, then you raise your issues. Stop the practice of standing up soon after the question hour begins. Does the House give its permission? Yes, there is permission,' Birla said. (Photo: File | ANI)

LS Speaker takes sense of House, asks opposition to raise issues in zero hour

Siddaramaiah's statement came despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's warning that he would file a defamation suit against him and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for making statements alleging that the 17 disqualified MLAs were bought over by his party. (Photo: File)

BJP has no 'moral ground' to stay in power in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Dhankar claimed that he wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, informing him about his visit. (Photo: ANI)

'Democracy caged': WB Governor after arriving at Assembly, finds gate locked



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Democracy caged': WB Governor after arriving at Assembly, finds gate locked

Dhankar claimed that he wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, informing him about his visit. (Photo: ANI)

Congress will oppose Citizenship Amendment bill in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation. (Photo: ANI)

Citizenship Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9

The bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being dealt with by the Lower House of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Does she eat avocado? Chidambaram targets Sitharaman over rising onion prices

This came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elaborated on key measures being adopted by the Centre to bring prices under control. (Photo: ANI)

'PM unusually silent, govt incompetent manager of economy': P Chidambaram

Attacking the current government on the current state of the economy, Chidambaram said, 'Prime Minister (Modi) has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham