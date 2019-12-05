Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 'I don't e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'I don't eat a lot of onion, garlic,' says Sitharaman amid debate over price rise

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2019, 9:04 am IST
After making a brief admission about not consuming much of onion, Sitharaman elaborated on govt's policy for the benefit of onion farmers.
Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue. (Photo: ANI)
 Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that she doesn't eat much of onion or garlic and hailed from a family where these two vegetables were not much in use.

Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue.

 

"I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion", she said.

Prior to it, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule had raised the issue of NPAs and onion farmers.

"Why has the production of onion gone down? We export rice and milk and so many other products. Onion grower is a small farmer and he really needs to be protected", Sule had said.

After making a brief admission about not consuming much of onion, Sitharaman elaborated on government's policy for the benefit of onion farmers.

"From 2014, I have been part of some group of ministers which monitors the up's and down in onion market. Sometimes when there is a surplus of the crop, we have also facilitated by giving support to those people who want to import. I have overnight passed orders for helping with 5 to 7 per cent assistance for exporting", she said.

Sitharaman, who was replying to the debate on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 also said that onion price surge was due to factors such as a reduction in the area of cultivation and production.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, lok sabha, price hike, supriya sule
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbour shooting, says IAF

1984 riots could’ve been avoided if Gujral’s advice was heeded: Singh

Dressed in his trademark long-sleeved white shirt and dhoti, Chidambaram was surrounded by a posse of newsmen and photographers. (Photo: PTI)

'Not one charge framed against me after 105 days in jail': Chidambaram

These by-polls are being considered very crucial for all three major parties contesting in these polls- BJP, Congress and JD(S). (Photo: ANI)

Voting begins in 15 K'taka Assembly seats, will decide BJP govt's fate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1984 riots could’ve been avoided if Gujral’s advice was heeded: Manmohan Singh

'Not one charge framed against me after 105 days in jail': Chidambaram

Dressed in his trademark long-sleeved white shirt and dhoti, Chidambaram was surrounded by a posse of newsmen and photographers. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala needs more family doctors: Expert

Dr P.K. Sasidharan

Wayanad: Relief yet to reach tribal flood victims

Arm of Joy volunteers with the alumni of TKM College, Kollam, in action at Wayanad.

TDB restrictions on mobile phone use at Sannidhanam

Lord Ayyappa temple
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham