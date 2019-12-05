Nation Current Affairs 05 Dec 2019 Hyderabad: 4 women H ...
Hyderabad: 4 women Hajis apply without mehram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Hyderabad: For the first time ever, four women pilgrims have applied for Haj 2020 pilgrimage with Telangana Haj Committee to travel without Mehram (male companion).

This provision is provided for women with no Mehram (male relative whom a woman cannot marry) to accompany her for the pilgrimage. Earlier, Indian women were not allowed to travel without Mehram.

 

Such requests were not received by the State Haj Committee in the previous two years.

The Chairman Haj Committee, Mr Mohammed Masihullah Khan said Thursday is the last date for filing online Haj Applications. So far 8, 369 applications have been filed online, including 336 under the reserved 70+ age-group category.

However, there has been a drastic fall in the number of applications this year. Last year, a total of 13, 368 applications were received from all over the State. The quota for Telangana State Haj Committee was fixed at 4, 169. However, last year 5, 284 pilgrims from the state performed Haj. He said the four ladies will be sent under one Haj cover. He requested the intending Haj pilgrims to bring necessary documents. They must have a machine readable passport with the January 20, 2021 validity date.

Tags: telangana haj committee, women pilgrims
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
