Hyderabad: 4 women Hajis apply without mehram

So far 8, 369 applications have been filed online, including 336 under the reserved 70+ age-group category.

Hyderabad: For the first time ever, four women pilgrims have applied for Haj 2020 pilgrimage with Telangana Haj Committee to travel without Mehram (male companion).

This provision is provided for women with no Mehram (male relative whom a woman cannot marry) to accompany her for the pilgrimage. Earlier, Indian women were not allowed to travel without Mehram.

Such requests were not received by the State Haj Committee in the previous two years.

The Chairman Haj Committee, Mr Mohammed Masihullah Khan said Thursday is the last date for filing online Haj Applications. So far 8, 369 applications have been filed online, including 336 under the reserved 70+ age-group category.

However, there has been a drastic fall in the number of applications this year. Last year, a total of 13, 368 applications were received from all over the State. The quota for Telangana State Haj Committee was fixed at 4, 169. However, last year 5, 284 pilgrims from the state performed Haj. He said the four ladies will be sent under one Haj cover. He requested the intending Haj pilgrims to bring necessary documents. They must have a machine readable passport with the January 20, 2021 validity date.