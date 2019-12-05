Hang Disha’s rapists: Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: This is mega star verses power star. Former union minister and megastar Chiranjeevi and his brother, Jana Sena president, and powerstar, Pawan Kalyan, express different but essentially the same opinions over the brutal incident of rape and murder of Disha, echoing the irresponsibility of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan.

While Chiranjeevi said that the accused in this incident should be hanged, Pawan Kalyan opposed it and said no one has right to hang another person but felt the accused should be caned till they lost their skin. After the Disha incident everyone in the country including the mothers of the two accused and wife of one of the accused said they should be given capital punishment.